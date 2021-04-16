Grammy winning Reggae Royalty Morgan Heritage to debut music via Bondly’s NFTs

Two-time Grammy award-winning group and Reggae Royalty Morgan Heritage will drop three songs as NFTs, powered by Bondly Finance.

These include a new song and two digitally remastered titles from their vast catalog. This event will pair rare digital art with great Reggae music, through which fans and NFT collectors will be able to prove ownership of these items through the blockchain.

By taking this approach, Morgan Heritage will become one of the most popular groups to release songs as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) prior to release on any other platforms. As well as the first Reggae artiste in history to do so.

Grateful for innumerable achievements, awards, and honours such as GRAMMY wins, and nominations for best Reggae Album, Gramps, Peetah, and Mojo are the holy trinity comprising the iconic culturally driven family band Morgan Heritage, which has bridged continents and styles of Reggae with their latest offering.

Read Also: Tune Afrique partners Mike Okri Entertainment to monetize, promote music

The group has amassed over 36 million streams on their top tracks and has charted on numerous occasions. As leaders and trendsetters, Morgan Heritage are known worldwide for their riveting stage presence and exciting showmanship.

So the development comes as no surprise that the Royal Family of Reggae has once again broken new ground by being the first to bring Reggae music to the blockchain. Their loyal fanbase and exemplary work ethics has helped the group perform their music globally from Africa to Europe, across the Caribbean to North and South America.

Bondly is partnering with Morgan Heritage to release limited edition NFTs of new and digitally remastered music as it will be releasing three NFTs, each paired with full new music and classic songs from their catalog.

All three tracks are records from the upcoming album Legacy, which will be released on May 28th. The album not only covers the groups illustrious career but also takes fans to a musical journey that spans 60 years of Jamaican music and its evolution throughout.

Artist such as the most recent GRAMMY winner for Best Reggae album and their belated uncle Toots Hibbert from Toots and The Maytals, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Shaggy, Beres Hammond, Rebelution, Bounty Killer, Chronixx, J Boog, SOJA, Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy and Patoranking just to name a few are in the project.

The first track, labeled “Light It Up” has a special feature from renowned artiste PelleK and the song will be released commercially on April 23. Each of these NFTs will give exclusive access to unreleased music and ownership of unique art before it’s shared with the world.

This is just the start of the relationship between Bondly Finance and Morgan Heritage. Bondly expects to release more NFTs with Morgan Heritage in the future and is excited to execute the initial release of the three songs.