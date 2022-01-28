Timini Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, Bisola Aiyeola, others premiere ‘Dinner at my place’

Timini Egbuson, Sophie Alakija, and Bisola Aiyeola have premiered a new movie entitled ‘ ‘Dinner at my place’’ written and directed by Kevin Apaa. The movie premiered in Lagos on the 23rd of January and will be available in cinemas in select cities from the opening weekend of January 28th – February 15th, 2022.

The movie “Dinner at my place” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Nonso who is planning to propose to his girlfriend over dinner, however, things take a turn for the worst when his Dramatic Ex-girlfriend shows up uninvited.

“So, I would say when two people typically fall in love, it’s not always a happy safe. Definitely, this is going to be, you know, a follow-up misunderstanding, or something that wouldn’t really work. It will actually get them through it. And they will be able to combine the drama and obstacles issues that may come in,” said Kevin Apaa, writer and director, stating that no matter where there is love, there’s bound to be drama.

According to Apaa, drama is everywhere and is regarded as part of everyday life. Hence, he believes ‘Dinner at my place ‘ is a concept that plays out wherever there’s a love story; sometimes tragic.

Read also: Ten most rated Nigerian movies on Netflix in 2021

“I am very optimistic that the movie will really do well in the cinema. I believe Nigerians like love stories and are light-hearted as well. Many want to see something that makes us happier,” he said.

Timini Egbuson, one of the lead characters expressed his excitement saying, “I feel like it is one of my best, my strongest performances of recent and I’m really glad that’s official. And I’m really happy about what this film is going to do”.

Timini Egbuson plays Nonso in the movie. Girlfriend is played by Sophie Alakija. A host of outstanding actors also feature in the movie, including Bisola Aiyeola, Uche Montana, Charles Etubiebi, Oluyemi Solade, Debby Felix, and Michael Sanni (Popularly known as Mc lively).

“Dinner at my place” is produced by Chiamaka Ebochue for Duku Pictures, and distributed by filmone distribution. “I can already tell it’s a movie that doesn’t really need too much promotion. I feel like the movie will sell itself with word of mouth because I enjoyed every single minute,” said Egbuson.