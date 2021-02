Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance

Sun International, South African-based international hospitality brand, has joined Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, which also operates the award-winning Discovery loyalty programme.

With the joining in February 2021, Sun International has become the latest addition to a growing network of 35 independent brands and 570 hotels under the GHA network in 85 countries.

Created to help independent, upscale, and luxury hotel brands compete with the global brands while retaining their individuality, GHA’S Discovery programme celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2020.

Commenting on the development, Chris Hartley, CEO, GHA, said that Sun International joined the alliance at a pivotal moment – the start of a recovery in international travel. “A strong partner to enter South Africa has long been a priority for GHA. This news reflects our optimism that the travel industry will soon be on the road to recovery. We are proud to welcome Sun International as GHA’S member brand in South Africa. We are confident they will benefit greatly from joining the alliance.

Read Also: She went through ‘fire’, but came out gold, ADEOLA OLUBAMIJI’S story deserves to be told

“They will have immediate access to a global audience of over 17 million Discovery members. We know from our research that South Africa is a popular destination for our customers.”

However, Anthony Leeming, chief executive, Sun International, is looking forward to a successful partnership.

“Joining GHA marks an exciting step for Sun International, our guests, and represents an important evolution in our guest recognition and rewards strategy,” said Leeming. “In parallel with our Most Valued Guest (MVG) loyalty scheme, our recognition programme for gaming members, GHA’S Discovery programme will enable us to better recognise and reward our hotel guests and welcome new customers.

“Notwithstanding the challenging environment faced by the global hospitality industry, our decision to join GHA could not happen at a more critical time in our company’s history.”

The integration and launch of Sun International’s properties into GHA is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Cape Town’s The Table Bay is expected to go live in April, followed by the other Sun International’s properties.