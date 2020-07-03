Sun Intercontinental ready to open

Sun International said it welcomed the announcement by the President that it could soon reopen its resorts, hotels, casinos and restaurants. The company said that it was well prepared to reopen its operations.

Anthony Leeming, Sun International CEO said, “Once government has announced the dates we will stagger the reopening of our properties across the country. Our leisure attractions, golf courses and swimming pools will also reopen subject to necessary regulatory guidance.

“We have put in place world class health and safety protocols which are considerably beyond what is required. Our properties will observe strict head counts and social distancing rules.

“Prior to the lockdown, we had introduced social distancing queue management, while every alternative seat at our casino slot machines and tables was removed to create space between customers. Our restaurant layouts were also reconfigured to increase space between tables and meet head count limits. We had also introduced stringent and comprehensive cleaning, sanitising and front and back-of-house food handling and housekeeping procedures. These measures have now been further amplified across all areas of our properties countrywide.

“Once we reopen, we will conduct temperature tests for all customers at our hospitality, leisure and gaming operations, and all guests will need to complete a medical screening questionnaire on arrival at hotels, and in advance for casino visitors. For the foreseeable future, only members of our loyalty programme – our Most Valued Guests (MVGS) – will be allowed access onto the casino floor. It will be mandatory for all visitors to wear cloth masks at all times.

“After an extended lockdown, we have put every measure in place to welcome our first guests back to our properties, and we will do everything required and more to keep them safe while they enjoy themselves.”