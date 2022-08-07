Something Hooge: DStv set to premier Chronicles of Mr Sabi

Nigerian comedy skit maker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu popularly known as Oga Sabinus has joined the group of elite skit makers and comedians to sign a major TV deal with DStv on the announcement of his show ‘Chronicles Of Mr Sabi’.

Ejekwu follows the line of Nigerian comedians such as Basket Mouth to partner with DStv for their own TV show.

The short caption “Sabinus is coming” was placed alongside a trailer for the Chronicles of Mr. Sabi series on DStv’s social media accounts. The South African pay TV appears prepared to continue the platform’s long tradition of comedic programming by adding new content.

Read also: N50bn comedy industry: Meet top 8 Instagram skit makers in Nigeria

The list of unique programming scheduled for paying customers includes programs including My Flatmates, Hustle, and The Johnsons, among others.

Since he started dressing up as the funny character Oga Sabinus, who wears a blue shirt and black pants, Ejekwu has become a significant figure in the content creation industry. He received the AMVCA Best Online Social Content Creator Award in May 2022.