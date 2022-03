Simi becomes first female African artist to hit 100m plays on audiomack

Simi, popular Nigerian female musician and songwriter has been honoured as the first female artist to hit over 100 million plays on Audiomack, an on-demand music streaming.

Simi took to her Instagram page to thank Audiomack for the honour. “Thanks so much to Audiomack for the honour. First female to get 100 million plays on Audiomack. I like it very much. Thank God for growth and thank God for my amazing fans for always supporting me. I had an incredible time with my amazing women at the Audiomack Women in Music Brunch yesterday”.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Audiomack hosted an exclusive brunch for women in the Nigerian music and entertainment industry. The event which provided an opportunity for women in the music industry to discuss and share how they are challenging inequality and fostering inclusion within the Nigerian music scene took place recently at Gaia Africa Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the attendees were a number of notable names in the industry among them singers and songwriters, Simi & Fave; music producers, Saszy & Dunnie, radio gurus Kemi Smallz, Ada Ooh, Taymi B among others who have all demonstrated significant dominance in their career.

“This year, we at Audiomack chose to celebrate women whom we believe have made significant strides in their career and have in one way or the other impacted the growth of the music ecosystem. This is because, as women, it is important to come together to empower and motivate each other.

“Audiomack remains committed to levelling the playing field for female creators by giving emerging established artists equal opportunities on our platform,” Charlotte Bwana, head of media and brand partnerships for Audiomack Africa said.