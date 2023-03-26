Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute congratulates Umo Eno, A’Ibom gov-elect, tasks on tourism development

Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has congratulated Umo Eno, governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, on his victory at the March 18 governorship election.

NHCI tasked him to see his victory as an opportunity to serve the people and ensure that he not only consolidate on the towering achievements of the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel but that he carves a niche for himself in enthroning the tenets of democracy and good governance in all his pursuits.

NHCI, which is Nigeria’s foremost hospitality institute, charged Eno, who is a fellow of the institute, an hotelier and an investor in the hospitality business, to fly high the institute’s banner and give full attention to the development and promotion of tourism more than all his predecessors have ever done.

The institute in a congratulatory message to Eno signed by Gbenga Sunmonu, its president, noted that the institute is proud and honoured to be associated with the governor-elect.

The letter reads in part: “I wish to on behalf of the Governing Council, the Council of Fellows, Executives and entire membership of the institute felicitate and congratulate you on your victory and emergence as the governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State in the March 18 Governorship election.

‘‘Your victory was a hard-fought one especially given the circumstances surrounding it and the fact that many hurdles including ligations were put in your way. Yet you triumphed and crowned it all with a resounding victory on March 18, which was the battle of all battles.

“Your victory shows courage, tenacity of purpose and vision as well as the sterner stuff that you are made of.

“We as an institute are proud of you and are honoured by your victory because it is not your victory alone but that of the institute as well as you are not just only a Fellow but one of the pillars of the institute. Therefore, we are overjoyed by your triumph.

“As you prepare to take over the mantle of leadership, we want you to see yourself as the Ambassador of the institute and also of the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

“We, therefore, pledge our unalloyed support to your government and charge you to strive to uphold the tenets of democracy and good governance.

Read also: Meet Umo Eno the clergyman who is now Akwa Ibom’s governor-elect

“You should not only strive to consolidate on the achievements of the incumbent governor but surpass it and carve a niche for yourself and the institute in the annals of the state and Nigeria.

“We charge you to be focused and purpose-driven and pay attention to the economic development of the state in every respect and continue in the mode of transformation of Akwa Ibom to an industrialised and prosperous modern state where peace, security of lives and properties are guaranteed.

“More importantly, as a member of the institute, hotelier and investor in hospitality business, we charge you to pay serious attention to the tourism sector.

“God has blessed your state with all that its takes to be a thriving tourist destination, therefore, your task in transforming your state to the foremost tourist destination and a dreamed haven for both business and leisure travellers in Nigeria has been easier.

“You have a trusted and tested allied in this regard as the institute humbly offers its services and personnel at your beckon in the pursuit of this noble dream.

“God bless Your Excellency. We wish you well in this journey of transformation and renewal.”