New Glo TVC blends music talents of Sunny Ade, Simi, Teni to celebrate customers

In the last couple of years, brand watchers have adjudged Globacom,telecommunication service provider,as a business entity, which has through the years produced some of the most creative, engaging and memorable advertising campaigns in Nigeria. This has been affirmed through the numerous awards the brand has received from reputable local and international brand and marketing organizations who track such indices.

It appears the telecommunications brand has rolled out its best seasonal message yet, with a new television commercial, which features Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA), Glo ambassadors and recording artistes Teni and Simi. The blend of such music maestros across different generations adds to the appeal of this commercial.

Through a display of melodious rendering, Globacom awareness is created for the brand while at the same time a warm expression of appreciation to the teeming subscribers who have stood with the brand for 18 years, merging the ideas into a symphony of lyrics, dance and cool percussion.

Read also: Expectations as top brand influencers become Periwinkle’s ambassadors

The advert opens with 75-year-old KSA leading a rendition of his popular original Easy Motion tune, and backed-up with the sensational voices of Simi and Teni. The master guitarist hollers “Glo dey say nagode, daalu o, a dupe! Better dey o, to rule your world….Better don come, better business, for Africa, for Nigeria and the world”.

The TVC is already drawing rave reviews from industry experts. Andy Koledafe, a television analyst, opined that the TVC is sure to leave a lasting impression in the minds of existing and prospective customers.

“When you recognize the importance of a person, you show it in the way you praise him or her. Glo is the best company in Nigeria when it comes to giving back to customers. No company does it like Glo. Look at the series of customer-appreciation promotions it has organized since it was launched in 2003. Consider the recently launched Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo which is currently ruling the airwaves with hundreds of winners carting home expensive household appliances. Look at its Glo Berekete Plus Plus, which is a tariff buster. Glo always serenades its subscribers and communicates this in a very unique and enthralling manner.” Komolafe added.

Lagos based brand specialist, Jamiu Alarape, equally commented saying, “Glo’s commercials are always about the people, no wonder one of its earliest philosophies was People. Power. Possibilities. The underlying theme of this particular commercial is motivation where praise is a formidable element employed by experienced advertisers to encourage subscribers to stay with the brand and spread the news about the goodies they enjoy in order to motivate other prospective consumers to come on board”.