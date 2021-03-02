Expectations as top brand influencers become Periwinkle’s ambassadors

Recently, Periwinkle Residences Limited, a real estate investment and development firm, unveiled Nigeria’s Reality TV show stars and ‘BBN Lockdown edition duo’, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu and Nengi Rebecca Hampson, as its newest ambassadors, raising expectations among market watchers.

The slowdown in the economy and the need for investors/developers to remain in business, has given rise to innovation and creativity in real estate business, especially in the area of branding and marketing of products. Adoption of celebrities as brand ambassadors is gaining traction as marketing gimmick.

Ozo and Nengi are much-loved housemates of the just concluded BBN Lockdown edition, who were known for their affection towards each other. Both are Lagos based celebrities, models and top brand influencers with over a million followers on their social media platforms.

The duo have exciting and vivacious personalities which, in addition to their large social media following, are expected to help drive the Periwinkle brand higher and reposition its investment profile.

Ozo and Nengi are not new to the Periwinkle brand having invested in one of the developer’s most iconic projects, Oxygen Apartments, which is arguably the most luxurious residential apartment in Lekki Phase 1.

“Signing two brand ambassadors was expedient and a strategic move to increase our brand awareness and also reposition our luxury products and services in line with fresh challenges in Nigeria’s real estate sector,” Chiedu Nweke, CEO of the company, noted at the unveiling event.

The brand ambassadors expressed joy and delight in their remarks, describing the agreement signing as another milestone in their career path and stated that it was a pleasure Periwinkle Residences names BBN duo new Ambassadors

teaming up with a company that was genuinely committed to redefining the way investment in real estate is perceived and delivering exclusive lifestyle to the industry.

“We are honoured to be held in such high esteem by one of Nigeria’s most professional and dynamic property developers and look forward to promoting Periwinkle Residences in the country and beyond,” s Ozo said.

Both noted that the location of the estate, its serene environment, the Waterview, the value and expected return on investment associated with properties at the estate are first-of-its-kind and thanked the management for conceptualising and delivering such iconic project, particularly for making them part of their history.

The duo noted that Periwinkle lifestyle was an investment haven for real estate investors specifically because of its location at Lagoon District, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos which is one of the most sought-after.

The estate presents unique residences and prides itself on the tenets of innovation, quality and exclusiveness. Each apartment in the estate is designed by top interior designers with an enviable blend of foreign and timeless trends that merges into contemporary themes.

The estate incorporates first-class amenities and luxury materials in delivering exceptional services and first-class luxury living experience, giving buyers a perfect blend of live, work and play environment.

Nweke said he was confident that, with partners like Ozo, Nengi and other stars who would be appointed as Brand Ambassadors, the company’s efforts at redefining luxury lifestyle, creating wealth and rebranding real estate in the country would become flexible through their influence.

He added that the exclusive lifestyle estate is an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio and capitalise on one of Lagos’ most sought-after property markets which guarantee at least percentage return on investment.