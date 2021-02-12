Native Festival to host African artistes in 96 hours, two stages music concert

In a post- covid era where live entertainment is bouncing back after the unending months of a global lockdown, strictly online interaction, and restrictions on large gatherings; it is time to rejuvenate and rediscover in a showcase of African and Caribbean music, art, and culture with the first edition of The Native Festival in Cancun, Mexico.

From September 2- 6, 2021, Native Festival will take over the Moon Palace Resort, turning the state-of-the-art complex into an all-inclusive festival site anchored in native black music – Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, and reggaeton with themed parties, dance, visual arts, fashion, cross-continental cuisine and more to create the ultimate immersive experience for its visitors to rediscover, rejuvenate and repurpose themselves.

Over the course of four days, the first line- up of artists billed to perform include; Burna Boy, Nigeria‘s Afrofusion pioneer, YBNL singer, Fireboy DML, Jamaican Reggae singer, Dexta Daps, Haitian musical artiste, Roody rood boy, dance hall and so ca artiste, Mr. Kill a Tanzanian crooner, Diamond Platnumz and Nandy. Others are Ghana’s King Promise, Trinidadian soca artiste, Olatunji, and Jamaican recording artiste, Spice.

The one-of-a-kind experience will have attendees and lovers of lifestyle, music, and art access the most culturally diverse combination of experiences and more, at the dream destination, where a picturesque setting brimming with pristine beaches, huge open-air swimming pools, stunning themed parties, different levels of guest accommodation within the resort will host audiences all over the world to an exciting new level of conviviality.