MTN partners with Nigerian creatives on arts, culture

MTN Nigeria, through its corporate social investment vehicle, the MTN Foundation, has partnered with Nigerian creatives in arts and culture.

The MTN Foundation will be supporting three theater productions during the Yuletide season, between 23 December 2021 to 3 January 2022.

The productions include – Ufok Ibaan; a dramatic recount of the 1929 women’s riot, Osamede the Play; the story of an orphan girl who went from obscurity to the palace, and Death and the King’s Horseman; a. story of the events that ensued when the chief horseman was required to commit suicide following the death of the king.

The theater productions are part of the MTN Foundation’s commitment to supporting youth development in Nigeria.

Speaking about the intervention, Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary, MTN Foundation, said, “For us at MTN Foundation, our commitment to supporting theater productions is about contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, as they are an avenue for creating jobs and providing training for young creatives.”

The MTN Foundation has invested over N365 million in several theater productions across Nigeria.

Some productions the Foundation has supported in the past include; Oluronbi the Musical, Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, IBIOM- When Doves Fly, Tony Wants to Marry, OMG the Musical, and Flower the Musical.l