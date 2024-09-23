Mohbad: Protest hits Lagos Assembly Sept 30 over singer’s death

Mohbad

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has declared next Monday, September 30, to demand justice for the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad, at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mohbad, who left Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley in 2022 to establish his record label, Imolenisation, died on September 12, 2023.

His body was exhumed by the police for an autopsy on September 21, 2023, to unravel the circumstances that led to the death.

Giving details of the protest in a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, Fabiyi stated that protesters would mount legitimate pressure on the police to access the closed-circuit television footage from the late actor’s house and protest peacefully at the venue.

He called on the state government to set up a committee to unravel the mysterious death of the singer who died at 27.

He posted, “it is imperative that we mount legitimate pressure and protest peacefully to the gate of the Lagos State House of Assembly on the 30th of September, 2024.”

He alleged that “those behind this heinous crime, those who cut Mohbad’s life short are spending millions upon millions of naira to see that they cover up the case, create distractions, and bury the many blatant evidence.

“We are so sure the CCTV cameras inside and outside Mohbad’s house were working, and they store remotely someone and not via DVR. The builder of the houses of similar patterns and Royal Pine Estate, Off Orchid Road, Lekki security, and CDA have answers to where these facts are stored.”

He decried the refusal of the police not to retrieve the cameras as “very frustrating” and that “the masses do not want to put laws into our hands by going to ask for it, hence we need the true representative of the people of Lagos State to wade in and set up a committee to summon, visit and bring the truth out.”

He enjoined citizens of the country to come out, be a part of the protest and speak in one voice.

“This struggle needs you. Be orderly and civil when attending,” he concluded.

BusinessDay reported in October 2023 that Mohbad was the most streamed artist on YouTube Nigeria in the tracking week of September 29–October 5 according to TurnTable Charts.

TurnTable Charts is a chart system in Nigeria that aggregates data across TV, Radio, and streaming platforms.

Since his death, people have been returning to Mohbad’s music whose combined genres of music brought tremendous enthusiasm to the music business.

His EPs ‘Blessed’ and ‘Light’ received tremendous streaming numbers, and his single ‘Ask About Me’ peaked at No. 1 on the chart, as of then and set a record by posting six tracks to TurnTable Top 100.