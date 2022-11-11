Lagos showcases colour at NAFEST

On Monday night, the atmosphere at the National Institute for Sports, National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, was charged with positive vibes as Lagos hosted contingents across the 36 states of the country and the FCT Abuja in a command performance that opened the many exciting entertainment and cultural packages at this year’s edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

On Wednesday, the excitement was heightened at the opening ceremony of the festival, which is now at its 35th edition, as contingents of the participating states rolled out colourful drums to celebrate the diversity of the country at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, Lagos; venue of the opening ceremony.

The Arena, which was filled to the brim, spoke volumes of the yearnings for unity and peaceful co-existence by the Nigerian people.

Despite the huge crowd, the contingents, visitors, spectators and high profile dignitaries, including top government functionaries did not watch their back as security was provided by the Lagos State government, an earlier assurance Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, made to the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), the organisers of the festival.

Leading the state parades at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena that Wednesday afternoon, Abia State displayed a bouquet of cultural offerings with the Ohafia War Dancers leading the charge. Other states followed afterwards in alphabetical order, dancing, displaying and singing while in procession across the governor’s pavilion and to the excitement of the viewers.

From the north, east, west and south, Nigerians all gathered at the former stadium in unity of purpose, exciting each other and boosting cohesion.

Well, the River State contingents thronged the arena in large numbers, leaving many to imagine how long their procession was. But Lagos, lived up to the billing of a host state as it challenged Rivers with an equally very large number of contingents, reducing the battle for the winner of the opening ceremony parade for the two.

As in the tradition of the festival, Lagos, as the host state, was allowed to usher all its local governments on the parade ground, and they all came from local government to council development areas, from Epe to Ikorodu, Badagry to Ikeja, Alimosho to Apapa to spice the parade, while making stylish stopovers at the Governor’s pavilion to greet him and his entourage.

The Lagos contingents led by Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, commissioner of Tourism, Art and Culture, stormed the arena with huge masquerades, the three white-capped chiefs among other displays.

Of course, the governor, who walked round the Mobolaji Johnson Arena when he came with his entourage, always responded and cheered his people and other states on getting to the pavilion.

Apart from the states, some organisations took advantage of the parade platform to pass their messages. The prominent among them was the promoters of National Census 2023.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, expressed the excitement of Lagos as the chief host of the 35th edition of the festival, which has made it to break record as the state that has hosted more NAFEST than others, having hosted it four times in; 1970, 1974, 1988 and 2022.

“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988.

“This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of THEMES Agenda, is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, the decision to host this year’s edition was borne out of the desire to further support and showcase Lagos State’s arts, crafts, entertainment, nightlife, the people, disposition, and the aquatic splendor of the state.

“A lot of effort has gone into the preparation of this national event including a major facelift of the National Institute for Sports, a venue which was carefully picked for its historical value and importance. Equally, this Stadium, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as Onikan Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, is the oldest stadium in Nigeria,” he noted further.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Olusegun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC), said this year’s festival was designed to unite the country.

“It was designed strategically as a lubricator of renewed synergy by the Council and Lagos state government to reunite Nigerians for a greater tomorrow,” he said.

“For a long time we have been discussing what divides us as a people instead of celebrating what binds us together. Interestingly, we do not have another country other than Nigeria

“So this year’s Nafest is to open up a new synergy to unite Nigeria. We must not allow other people to tell our stories for us,” Runsewe said.

The ongoing festival runs till Sunday, November 13, 2022. On Thursday, the Free Skills Acquisition was opened, while children music competitions commenced all at the National Institute for Sports. Other activities on the same day included traditional board, children craft, essay and drama competitions.

Today, Friday, the children’s music competition, traditional board games, and skills acquisition will all continue.

There are many activities on Saturday and the grand finale on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.