It’s festive with a difference at Ibom Resort

Once again, the Yuletide season is here and it is offering families and friends the opportunity to bond, stay happy and gleeful, amid memorable experiences.

Notwithstanding how hectic or stressful the year must have been, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort is beckoning the public, especially discerning leisure lovers, to use the holiday period to pamper themselves and rejuvenate.

Of course, the flagship resort in Akwa Ibom has put in place exciting activities, amid world-class facilities that will ensure a memorable outing this Christmas and New Year at the resort.

In line with the festive energy and celebrations there are scintillating activities that will take the in-house and walk-in guests through a memorable festive journey full of cheer. From the Vista, to the Rotunda, to the Marina and the Pool Side, all its outlets have a well packaged outline of events that will have guests anticipating the next experience every single time.

It all starts with the special Christmas tree lighting ceremony by the general manager, guests and staff of the resort on December 23, 2021. From December 24 to 26, the Vista Restaurant will be hosting Christmas themed extended buffets with little trinkets for guests to take home. For those who want something more intimate, the special VIP dinner on December 25, at the Rising Sun will be fully decked out and with live performances to entertain as guests enjoy their cuisines.

The season is for family time and the Iconites Kids’ Pool Party happening on Christmas Day and New Year is worth attending as Uncle Chico, Uyo’s favourite family MC, will be anchoring the events and a special guest appearance from the Man from the North himself, Santa Clause will be the highlight of the show. Families can also enjoy a Nigerian history lesson at the Isang Ndise Excursion to Ikot Abasi on December 27. Some of the main attractions include; the Amalgamation House, the Mock Women’s Grave and Bridge of No Return.

The Marina will have an array of activities from December 23, 2021 to January 1, 2022, from Karaoke night to the on- air personalities (OAP) night, there will be a lot of prizes to be won and a chance for the guests to mingle with their favourite media personalities.

Moreover, the hotel is more than ready to usher in the New Year in style with two different cross-over parties scheduled for December 31, 2021. Start off the night at the Sassy New Year Party at the I-Lounge and dance the night away at the Crossover Party at the Marina.

“The festive period at the end of the year has the unwritten rule that it is time to relax and be taken care of. We at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort have taken it upon ourselves to make this rule adhered to. It is with open heart and commitment that we will readily make your end-of-the-year dream come true”, the hotel management assured.