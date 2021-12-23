Across the 360 days in a year, guests who lodged in any outlet of the Radisson Blu brand can always attest to the enthralling ‘Blu’ experience they had during their stay.

As the year winds up in a week time, guests are even in for more ‘Blu’ excitements in line with the festive energy and celebrations.

Therefore, it is not out of place to ask how ‘Blu’ is your Christmas or even wish you a ‘Merry Blu Christmas’.

For those wishing to enjoy more excitement this festive season, Radisson Blu Ikeja Hotel is extending the Blu experience with fantastic festive offers.

Whether it is just you, your family or that special someone that wants to have that delicious homemade or continental meal for you for a change, the Ikeja-based hotel has just the right package to suit your needs.

It is offering guests a Blu Christmas with exciting packages at its Iyeru Okin Restaurant, Cut Steakhouse, R Bar & Lounge and Cascade all through Christmas and New year.

The offer include; Barbeque and Live Band Night at Cascade on December 24 at N17,000 per person, and Eve Dinner Buffet at Iyeru Okin Restaurant on the same day at N17,000 per person.

However, Christmas Day is loaded with lots of activities.

There is a Special Christmas Set Menu at Cut Steakhouse Christmas day at N20, 000 per person, Christmas Breakfast Buffet, Christmas Lunch Buffet and Christmas Dinner Buffet, all at Iyeru Okin Restaurant at N12, 500, N17, 500, and N17,500 per person respectively.

On Boxing Day, the guests will enjoy a Brunch Buffet and Dinner Buffet at Iyeru Okin at N20,000 and N17,500 per person respectively.

The hotel will join the guests to usher in the New Year at Rbar & Lounge on December 31, 2021 amid complementary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Also, guests will celebrate with the world for making it into the new year with New Year’s Lunch & Dinner Buffet at Iyeru Okin on January 1, 2022 at N17, 500 per person.

Speaking on the festive offer, the hotel management said it was initiated to appreciate the guests for their patronage across the year and to also encourage them to relax and rejuvenate after a hectic year.

“We want you and your family to have a Merry Blu Christmas while staying with us”, the management concluded.

Rightly located in Ikeja GRA, with close proximity to the international airport and seat of government, Radisson Blu Ikeja Hotel has seven floors and offers 155 guestrooms, including 17 contemporary loft suites with first class amenities to ensure a comfortable and productive stay for work or play for guests.