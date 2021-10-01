Introducing Cheque: The new music sensation

Talented Afro-pop, rap artiste Akanbi Bamidele Brett popularly known as Cheque is a Nigerian singer and rapper, who started his music career in 2015 while he was still in university. Born on March 23, 1995, he had his primary and secondary education in Ondo State before graduating with a Chemical Engineering degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State.

Inspired by the likes of Ycee, Drake, Rick Ross, Eminem and Justin Bieber, Cheque ultimately found his sound after experimenting across various music genres that culminated into his own musical evolution, making him the charming, dynamic and grounded artiste that he is today. After the release of his debut EP “S.O.O.N” (Something Out Of Nothing), which featured DML, Virus Zamorra and Chinko Ekun, Cheque became unstoppable as he continually released self-acclaimed hot singles such as “Zoom”, “History” and recently “LOML” ft Olamide off his highly anticipated album “Bravo”.

Currently signed to Penthauze Records, Cheque’s unique voice, which has proven to have more range than has been established by a Nigerian male artiste, is a musical delight on the airwaves, garnering him fans across all spheres of life. A perfectionist who knows who he is as an artist but yet keeps pushing his own limits musically, young Cheque has a hunger that is admirable to see in an industry already rife with astounding talents.

Riding on the success of his self-acclaimed hot singles, the Penthauze Records’ shining star has released his highly anticipated debut album titled “Bravo”. The album is a collection of 13 power-packed songs aided in production by a talented array of producers including; Andyr, Uncle Cameron, Run Check, Layz beats, Beats By Jayy and many others.

“Bravo” is a 13-tracked sensational collection of melodious and groovy sounds that brings to the fore, the different dimensions of Cheque as a grade one artiste. The album, a definite masterpiece of art, stands out especially in Cheque’s feature of the wonder girl, Ayra Starr on the second track of the album “Dangerous”; the groovy sound of the fifth track “LOML” (Love Of My Life) featuring the ace rapper, Olamide, which shows how both artistes complement each other in the most dynamic of ways and the heavenly sound synergy with ace YBNL talent, Fireboy in the eighth track of the album “History”, a track that shows Cheque’s superb tonal quality and impressive voice control, which makes “History” premium auditory content.

The charismatic young artiste serves up a cocktail of pure sound delights in his debut body of work in tracks like “Call me baby”, “Blind”, “Rockstar”, “Sweet Love”, “Free” among many other eclectic titles that make up this brave album. Cheque’s “Bravo” album puts the young talent on the frontline yet again, as one of the artistes who have put in the work, evolved and indeed one to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.

“Bravo” by Cheque was released on September 23, 2021 and is available for streaming and downloads on all digital platforms.