Music meets tech at Future Insiders powered by YouTube Music, The Temple Company

The Temple Company and YouTube Music have joined forces to bring ‘Future Insiders’ to Sub-Saharan Africa. Initially launched in the US, the immersive 4-day virtual course will provide an outlet for young adults to learn first-hand skills from successful music artists, industry experts and the YouTube Music team, who will also provide resources to help participants build a career in Music x Tech. The main objective of this program is to provide a platform to develop the youth by giving them assistance and access to professionals to help guide them in their respective journeys.

“We are delighted to embark on this project with YouTube as we believe that Music, Tech and the Youth are key catalysts to a progressive future”, Idris Olorunnimbe, founder/CEO, The Temple Company, states.

“We are very excited to bring together the meaningful work of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund with The Temple Company’s long standing efforts to empower and promote the artistic aspirations of African creatives. The Temple Company has long been a fixture of the African entertainment industry and we are honored to partner with them on this important work.” – Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube

The speakers and panelists for this unprecedented program will cut across various sectors pertaining to the Music and Tech industries. It will offer the audience valuable insight, and the chance to learn and engage on various topics ranging from Creating an Identity in Music to The Business of Rhythm to Visual Direction. Multi-talented Host, Actor and Musician, Bisola Aiyeola will be hosting the event. Amongst the panelists for this unprecedented program is popular Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile and prolific music producer, P.Priime. Furthermore, world renowned musician Barry Van Zyl will be one of the experts speaking over the course of the 4-day event.

This programme is offered with the following requirements – applicants must be between 18 – 25 years old with interest in Music x Tech careers. The program will be held both virtually and live from Ogidi Studios. There are no costs for registration.

It will run from September 27-30, 2021.