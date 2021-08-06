Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort: Adventure that awaits you now, always

Considering the daily bashing of the Naira against the Dollar, with an unimaginable foreign exchange rate resulting in high airfares, pricey hotel accommodations and tour packages, overseas vacations this summer are surely for those with deep pockets.

Moreover, holiday big spenders are now constrained by the health and safety challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic, amid the stress of undergoing several expensive tests and quarantine as required by most countries of the world today.

Well, you do not need to shelve this year’s summer holiday as you did in 2020 when the pandemic was raging madly across the world; rather, it is time to look inwards, especially to the many home-groomed destinations.

If you are in doubt of such enthralling destinations, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is worth your visit this summer and always.

There are many reasons to visit the resort, which is unarguably, the best in South-South and South-East of Nigeria.

Set in Nwaniba, a few kilometres away from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the resort is a hospitality jewel. Tucked in a lush tropical landscape in Nwaniba, a few kilometres away from Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the resort is a hospitality jewel and a prime leisure and business hotel by all standards.

The serenity of the environment amidst tropical beauties easily gives away the outfit managed by Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of Icon Hotel Group Africa (IHGA), a Pan-African hospitality giant, as a top get-away and holiday option for discerning vacation seekers.

On offer are 130 guest rooms, 26 suites, and seven chalets; which are world-class accommodation options that complement other facilities conceptualised by the owners to glue guests to a sustained leisure outing and memorable experience during their stay. As well, the private terraces in each of the accommodation options will indulge every guest. Besides, each room looks over a forest of palm trees and the golf course. The panoramic view created by this special offering is compared to that of viewing the Atlantic Ocean from the comfort of one’s hotel room.

Of course, the height of excitement at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is the 18-hole golf course, which has attracted the best golfers from far and near to battle for honour on its lush and well-trimmed lawns. The emphasis on the exclusive and luxury sports allows guests to meet with top personalities who, while on a golf retreat, may share the same table or swimming time with other guests. The rooms and other excitements may not make sense to you if you visit when golf tournaments are on.

Apart from the golf course, the resort indulges guests in memorable leisure through other facilities such as three bars, three stylish restaurants, Marina Club House & BBQ Terrace, retail shops, hair salon, and a VIP lounge.

With all its nature endowments and these world-class facilities, the idyllic resort truly woos guests to a golf and leisure retreat.

Similarly, the needs of the corporate and business worlds are adequately met through the hotel’s conference and banquet facilities. While the banquet hall accommodates up to 1,000 people, there are various options for meetings and seminars. As well, the hotel’s business centre includes rental office space and many function rooms.

Emphasis is further laid on leisure with other recreational facilities such as a fitness and health club, outdoor children’s and adult pools, two Jacuzzis, tennis and squash facilities, golf club, as well as a riverside marina with a floating jetty.

Lodging in the hotel gives you the opportunity to join every other guest in Icon Hotel Group Africa’s hotels across the continent to discover and explore signature offerings created and sustained by indigenous hands.

Of course, the Akwa Ibom axis is known for its great traditional culinary prowess. You will be feted with enough local dishes that keep whetting your appetite.

As well, you have a whole range of continental dishes and specialised cuisines developed by Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort’s internal talents to choose from.

Apart from the reasons highlighted above, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has been wearing new looks amid improved offerings, facilities and trained manpower since 2020 when Icon Hotel Group Africa took over the management of the resort.

In a recent interview, Adetope Kayode, CEO, Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the management company of Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort Uyo, unveiled the improvements in offerings and facilities since taking over.

One of them is the Akwa Ibom Ethnic Saturday Night, a fusion of hospitality and culture, which has been attracting positive feedback since launch.

Also, the resort’s efforts at boosting the golf course for regular competitions are yielding results. Charles Muia, general manager of the resort and his team are already connecting the golf course to international almanac amid plans to host international tournaments that will draw tourist dollars to the resort, Uyo, the state and the country at large.

The Seafood Night and Happy Hour BOGOF have been wooing guests since their introduction by Icon Hotel Group.

Also on a good note, guests at resort’s Marina during the Easter holiday for the “Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA” attested to the huge facelift, while more high profile visitors are thronging the resort for a piece of action including Mary Beth Leonard, United States Ambassador to Nigeria and the USAID team led by Anne Patterson, Missions Director, who enjoyed their stay at the resort recently.

Also, there is a newly launched Icon Management Training Program, an intensive one-year human capital development program aimed at converting semi-skilled individuals to skillful personnel that can take up opportunities in hospitality and operate at managerial levels anywhere in the world.

As well, the ICON Gold Star Award” (IGSA) and “ICON Departmental Efforts Award Scheme” (IDEAS) are now rewarding the workforce for greater achievements.

All these have kept the workforce abreast of the industry trends and world best practices, as well as boosting productivity.

As a responsible corporate organisation, the new management also carries the host community along, with many initiatives, including monthly city clean up exercise.

Most importantly, the journey to discover this hide-out is short and more convenient this summer as Ibom Air connects guests from Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country to the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, which is approximately 30 minutes drive to the resort.

As well, ardent golfers will not forget a swell experience at the resort this summer in a hurry.