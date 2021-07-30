Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja spices offerings with Isade Spa

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the Nigerian tourism and hospitality sector was excited when Marriott Hotels, the signature of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, debuted in Nigeria with the opening of the highly anticipated Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja.

Beyond its 206 rooms, 44 suites across 10 floors, four restaurants, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and 9 meeting rooms (including a ballroom), at the opening the hotel promised to offer more facilities to its target market, which is today’s modern traveller.

In fulfillment of its promise of providing carefully curated leisure and world class facilities that would enable guests to relax, work and find inspiration during their stay, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has opened its world class spa; one of the best in the West African region.

Tagged Isade Spa, the offering brings the most eclectic Spa experience where pure nature meets modern science to deliver the most sophisticated and enriching therapies in the city of Lagos.

The ultramodern Isade Spa facility reflects cutting edge spa aesthetics within intuitively designed spaces.

Moreover, the spa more than lives up to its promise delivering the ambience of several acclaimed international influences with the synergy of contemporary design aesthetic and efficient tech savvy facilities. As well, the guests are sure to experience the ultimate satisfaction as they relax and recharge within the hotel’s tranquil spaces.

Commenting on the new offering, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, general manager, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, says, “We have put a lot of thought, planning and passion into launching our Isade Spa. We offer a state of the art product where our customers; made up of today’s travelers- are sufficiently inspired by our thoughtful spaces and our unique offerings, which rejuvenate the body and relax the mind”.

As expected, the spa facility offers steam rooms and saunas, which use modern spa heat blended with natural beach wood and eucalyptus to refresh the body and spirit.

“We have infused modern science with elements of nature which feature; locally produced ingredients with no additives to deliver signature treatments”, the general manager says further.

Speaking more on the uniqueness of the spa, Rudi notes that when it comes to décor and architecture, the hotel’s uncommon use of materials and purposeful lighting interacts beautifully with natural elements such as wood, water and local plants.

“As part of our signature we have easily incorporated spa products from the Dead Sea with natural benefits, which boast proven results to provide a truly unique wellness experience. Each customer who arrives is taken on a truly rejuvenating journey through a variety of sophisticated treatment options”.

The hotel also brings a holistic approach to wellness. “Our spa offerings consist of a combination of elements to feed the five senses; Taste – through the eclectic variety of local coffees and refreshments we offer at the inception; Smell – our combination of exotic aromatherapy; Touch – our uniquely designed treatments; Sound – as each client experiences our locally inspired spa music and Sight – our locally inspired and very intriguing décor”, the general managers explains.

He also assures that with the active ingredients to enhance mind and body; the spa’s inventive class of customers can relax and feel tranquil under its rejuvenating and restorative treatments, steam rooms and saunas.

“The Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja is delighted to deliver a world class spa that truly reinvents the narrative of world class spa offerings in Lagos and we look forward to delivering our truly unmatched level of invigorating spa experiences to our customers. Our brilliant hosts are geared to provide the utmost in comfort and relaxation and we welcome all our visitors for a truly purposeful experience at the beautiful Isade Spa”, Rudi concludes.

Isade Spa is accessible seven days a week, between 9am-9pm with reservation options.