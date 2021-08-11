How Water, Nigerian-born US based model came to limelight

Babalola Otitoju Joseph, fondly called Joseph Water, a Nigerian-born United States of America based model came to limelight after participating as a runway model in the New York Fashion Week.

Marking his breakthrough in the modelling industry, Water formerly Joseph Walter having changed name was born and raised in Nigeria but was later taken to the United States of America by his mother when he clocked 20 years old. His mother, wanted Joseph Water to get exposed to the good life in one of the most developed countries in the world.

While growing up in Nigeria, Joseph Water loved to be a model and tried out his hands in the craft but it was when he got to the United States of America that he got fully exposed to full-blown modelling.

Speaking in a recent interview, Joseph Water, said it was in the United States of America that he got his first big break in the modeling industry, when he featured in the New York Fashion Week, just 12 months into his sojourn in that country.

“After a year of working with different photographers, I finally started attending casting calls and from there began walking in fashion shows around Dallas. Just after a year of being in the United States of America, I got the opportunity to participate in New York fashion week as a runway model, says Joseph Water.

“Participating at the New York Fashion Week was an impactful experience for me. For accomplished models and those aspiring to make it big in the industry, the New York Fashion Week is more than just a fashion show. It’s just a surreal and awesome experience being able to participate in this epochal show just a year after I came to the United States of America.

He said “I had the opportunity to meet with several stylists, models, and designers which was a great networking opportunity for me. I believe that through hard work and concentration you can make your dreams come true. The full impact of featuring in the New York Fashion Week can’t be quantified in terms of monetary worth.”

“It was a career booster, a big and major plus to my career and since then, my career has witnessed tremendous blessings. It has been forward movement all the way. It has been a real game-changer and I am so grateful for the opportunity to get on this big stage”, added Joseph Water.

Recalling how it all began and the immense role played by his mother in shaping his life and career, Water, said, “I owe most of my success to my mother as she was the one person who influenced and shaped me to become what I am now. I grew up with her and she always told me education is the first thing and where ever I found myself I should always remember who I am.”

“I was born in Nigeria and remained there for 20 years before moving to America. Growing up, I had dreams of becoming a fashion model and was able to begin to develop my modelling career when I relocated”, Joseph Water added.

Continuing, Joseph Water said, “My mother always wanted education to come first. She would always tell me that education would remain with me even after I might have stopped working as a model. She always harped on the need to go to school and get a degree and I listened to her. I am still in school to finish my degree but actively pursuing my modelling career as well. There is no rule written anywhere that I cannot be successful in both areas, so I am committed to succeeding in both fields”.