Duke of Shomolu berths Awo, Aremu at Glover Memorial Hall

Lovers of theatrical performances are in for excitement this summer as The Duke of Shomolu Productions, concludes plans to stage two exciting plays at Glover Memorial Hall this August.

The two plays, courtesy of the company, which is as adjudged fastest-growing theatre production powerhouse in Nigeria, has represented a mould-breaking initiative that would see for the very first time two major productions being staged back-to-back in the same venue and involving over 100 cast and crew members pulled together by the strong need to deepen the theatre sector while making history at the same time.

Already, the firm has received strong support from the Lagos State government through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which has provided comprehensive institutional support in the run down to the August 22, 2021 opening night.

Theatre plays a central role in Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s economic rejuvenation plan, especially if you consider its strong impact on job creation, youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

Awo and Aremu would touch on several key sectors central to Sanwo-Olu’s agenda – media, hospitality, transport and job creation, hence the strong support of not only the Lagos State government but also strategic parastatals like the LIRS, LASSA among others.

Aremu is a depoliticized depiction of the life and times of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria. The script cleverly written by Ahmed Yerima, a professor, and an internationally recognized playwright, would take the audience through the mysterious birth of its principal, throwing up his growing up years, touching the very deep and rich trado-cultural ethos that has molded him and guided him through his very colourful sojourn in life.

In expertly performed song and dance sequence, Professor Yerima, who is also directing, has perfectly used the story of Chief Obasanjo to show the Yoruba culture in its very true essence, opening it up to the full glare of the audience and allowing them bask in the wonderful glare of a truly proud people.

Awo on the other hand is a markedly different portrayal of one of the most influential figures in postmodern Nigeria. Awo is a beautifully crafted story that surprisingly uses the well-tested format of a musical to tell the story of one of the most enigmatic sons of Africa. Deliberately casting a very young cast all of which did not see the real-life Awo, Makinde Adeniran, who is the chairman Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Art Practitioners (NANTAP), will drop a very fresh but deeply philosophical story that has been carefully designed to deliver a very powerful message using an easy to digest format.

According to Joseph Edgar, who is the executive producer of both plays, The Duke of Shomolu Productions has deliberately decided to showcase these diagonally different leaders at this time of national development in a strong bid to throw up the leadership ethos and cultural antecedents that molded them and prepared them for the roles they have played in national development.

It is fervently hoped that these two stories will begin to shape our national outlook, inspire new leadership and serve as a guide to aspiring arrowheads as we get ready for the renaissance.

Already, strong brands like First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Wema Bank, Timekeepers, AIICO Plc, Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited, among others have thrown in their support.

The organisers assured that the opening night would meet up very strictly with all pandemic protocols including; parading an array of safety marshals from the Lagos State Safety Commission.

Aremu and Awo will start showing from August 22, 2021, and run every Sunday through to September 12, 2021, at Glover Memorial Hall Marina, Lagos.