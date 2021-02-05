Genesis Restaurant launches new French designed outlet in Lagos

Genesis Group, a leading cinema, restaurant, and hotel company in Nigeria, has launched a new French-designed quick stop restaurant outlet on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new restaurant is the 23rd restaurant run by Genesis Group across the country, amid signature looks and tastes, which have won the restaurant brand swelling patronage.

Apart from the choice location in the ever-bubbling Victoria Island, wich is aptly, the heart of business and entertainment in Lagos, the new outlet is beautifully furnished amid stunning interior designed by Patrick Norguet, the renowned French designer acclaimed for among other things, his iconic redesign of the McDonalds on the Champs Élysées in Paris. As well, the new outlet project was exquisitely managed by the awarding-winning Dakota Design (South Africa) and Harcourt Aduke Associates (Nigeria).

The modern fit-out of the building was executed by Desmo UK (United Kingdom) and the external design flawlessly done by Architect Chuka Okolo of PDT Consulting (Nigeria).

It is no surprise that when guests step in, they are left with a feeling of never wanting to leave. Genesis prides itself in its innovative ways of keeping its customers excited and coming back. Its everexpanding menu is made up of known Nigerian dishes, as well as, a fusion of fresh tastes from all over the world. The kitchen is run by the dynamic culinary masters, including; Chef Toun (Dubai) and Chef Ayo (Nigeria).

Read Also: It’s memorable Valentine as Sheraton hotels in Nigeria offer unrivalled deals, weekend getaways

Considering the new offering in town, the management of the restaurant is urging guests on Lagos Island, who are looking for a place to feast their eyes and unwind while savouring an affordable yet delectable treat for their taste buds to visit Genesis Restaurant outlet in Adeola Odeku.

“The Genesis experience is anchored on exceptional delivery of style and taste”, Nnaeto Orazulike, founder and group managing director, Genesis Group, said.

“When deciding to open our Adeola Odeku outlet, we had the Lagos professionals in mind. From the opening hours of 7:00 am to 10:00 pm every day of the week, to our delivery services and costfriendly tasty meals, you can dine in style without breaking the bank.”

Genesis Restaurant is a part of Genesis Group, an indigenous conglomerate that has been around for 30 years with business interests in restaurants, catering, snack food production, hotels, cinemas, real estate, steel trading and oil and gas. The Group has business operations in major cities including; Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Asaba, Warri and Douala, Cameroon.