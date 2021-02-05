It’s memorable Valentine as Sheraton hotels in Nigeria offer unrivalled deals, weekend getaways

Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are geared up to deliver the most unforgettable Valentine’s weekend with a variety of curated packages to suit every guest.

The two hotels, from the stable of Marriott International, are offering guests the opportunity to use the Valentine’s period to appreciate their loved ones.

According to Rex A.J Nijhof, cluster general manager, Sheraton Hotels in Nigeria, “We decided to go the extra mile to make it one that will be remembered by couples and families. Both our properties; Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel will feature Valentine’s day themes and décor at various picturesque locations within the hotels where you can have great fun while taking those selfies to capture your moments spent”.

He noted that while in the hotel that day, guests would discover Valentine corners from the hotel foyers, lobbies, reception areas, pool sides to Valentine booths with couple’s corners and picture stations designed to create the most ambient and cherished moments of the period.

Read Also: Udeme Ufot heads board of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort

“At Sheraton Lagos Hotel, we have curated an inspiring weekend getaway package, which starts from just N56,000 only and is inclusive of breakfast for two adults, so you and your partner can relax and be well taken care of during the whole valentine’s weekend while delighting your palate with all our delicious offerings”, he said.

For those who are unable to take the whole weekend, the hotel has a delightful Valentine’s Day offer, which is inclusive of breakfast and dinner for two adults, delicious cupcakes in the room and more, as well, dinner will be enjoyed amidst the tunes of a saxophonist to spark up the evening. “If you are looking to create that unforgettable moment with your partner, we have created the unique opportunity with our Presidential suite package.