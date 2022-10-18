Entertainment: Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel, releases new single after ‘Buga’ hit

Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has released another hit single titled ‘Cough’ with a dance move known as ‘Odo’ following the huge success recorded with the ‘Buga’ song.

The new release has also proven to be a blast as it took the number one position on the top 100 Nigeria Apple Music chart in less than 48 hours over social media and airwaves.

Kizz Daniel, who recently acquired a new mansion, took to his Instagram page on Friday, October 14, to share a video of the song alongside a female dancer sighted dancing beside a swimming pool in an undisclosed location.

The song with a new dance move called ‘Odo,’ has gained attention from music buffs just like the down-to-up Low-low-low-low steps with lifted shoulders in the ‘Buga’ dance. It is another dance that sees the dancer squatting with a slight jump back and is now trending, even at wedding parties.

Music lovers and fans have started trending with the dance steps and ‘Odo’ challenge despite the fact that the official video is yet to come out. For instance, several dancers including Kate Henshaw, Sabinus (MrFunny1), and Brodashaggi, now post videos of themselves dancing Odo on social media.

Kizz Daniel, who is still enjoying the euphoria of his most recent single, ‘Buga’, is getting ready for his next performance in Australia after his music concert tour in London, UK, America, and others to showcase his popular ‘Buga’ dance that has gone viral since the middle of the year.