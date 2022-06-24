What to know about director of ‘Buga’ music video

TG Omori, the music director of the “Buga” visuals, has taken the world by storm, with the video trending worldwide since its release.

Within 24 hours of the official video release of the song on YouTube, it garnered over 2 million views.

ThankGod Omori Jesam popularly known as TG Omori is a Nigerian music video director and cinematographer. He has directed music videos for recording artists across various genres including Olamide, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, Kiss Daniel, Fireboy DML, Falz, Timaya, Naira Marley, and many others.

In 2019, TG Omori was responsible for around half of the videos on the summer 2019 charts Countdown on MTV, Soundcity, and Trace. He has directed videos for numerous musicians, including a controversial song by Naira Marley “Am I a Yahoo boy”, “Totori” by Olamide & Wizkid, and “Soapy” by Naira Marley which won viewers’ Choice at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival.

Among his recent notable works includes “Billionaire” by Teni, “Am I a Yahoo Boy” and “Soapy” both by Naira Marley, and even Olamide’s 2019 single “Oil And Gas”.

In 2019, he won video director of the year at the City People Entertainment Awards and directed two videos in the top 10 most viewed Nigerian music videos of the same year.

In 2020, he won best music video director of the year at The International Awards and Home of the African Voice(AFRIMMA) and was nominated in 2021 at Headies for the best music video “Billionaire” by Teni.

TG Omori also directed a video for the North African remix featuring ElGrande Toto which was released on November 4, 2021, shot in Lagos, and surpassed 34 million views after a month of release on YouTube.

According to TG Omori, his biggest miracle this year was God answering his prayers to hold the rain for two days while shooting the “Buga” video. He has also shot over 405 videos in five years.

Recently the “Buga” video directed by him has got people talking on Twitter.

Here are some of the Twitter comments on the video.

“TG Omori has found the cinematography hack,” said Dasaija

“TG Omori has hacked this music directing profession. Buga might just be the most colorful music video I have seen whose colors did not riot or block ” said Jeffery.

“TG is a blessing to the Nigerian music industry. The guy has mad creative acumen. All his videos are delighted with high aesthetic and mad setups” said Wasiu Roqeeb

Another user who disagreed about the video said “TG Omori could have done a better job with the music video because the video lacks the energy the song carries. Furthermore, it was only centered on Nigerians which is a flaw since the main idea was to promote inclusion and diversity. No offense” said Daniel Regha.