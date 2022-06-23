Colorful ‘Buga’ video hits 2 million views in 24 hours

Visuals are everything and the marriage of music and film goes together for the project to reach its full potential just like Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniels has done as his recently released Buga music video hits 2 million streams in 24 hours of its release becoming one of few music videos to hit such mark.

Streaming royalty calculators already tie this number to a revenue of over N1.5 million as the video trends at number 2 for music on the streaming platform.

Credits to the creativity of the music video director, TG Omori, the colorful scene of carnival-like partying with notable addition such as Oga Sabinus an award-winning content creator, the video adds more vibes to an already feel-good song which has its own dance pattern created by Kizz Daniel himself.

Although Afrobeats songs are not one to be listened to passively as the beats alone create dance moves, the music video helps to tell a different story the artist who created the song is trying to pass across.

Buga’s video complements the song as it’s been fondly played at wedding parties and other fun occasions and it doesn’t shy away from the feeling as it video makes you feel like you’re in a carnival as the colors the visuals and the energy of those dancers doing the choreography makes the song more iconic.

The artist announced the debut of the video on Tuesday, and the video’s director, TG Omori, increased fan anticipation by sharing portions of the video online. On his Twitter page, Omori attributed the song’s success to the fact that it didn’t rain during the two days the music video was being shot. “My biggest miracle this year was God answering my prayers and held the rain for the two days we shot Buga,”

The song is currently number 8 on the top 10 Billboard’s U.S Afrobeats Song Charts and also became the first song to hit 1 million streams within 24 hours on Boomplay.