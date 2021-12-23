Dede Mabiaku, 248 artistes from 15 Africa countries thrill at AIM Festival 2021

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort was set on fire by musical gyrations of all sorts recently when it played host to the fourth edition of the Africa International Music (AIM) Festival, with over 15 countries in Africa in attendance. It was eight days of a blockbuster musical feast that changed the mood of the otherwise serene resort to a world stage for live performances almost 24 hours of the day.

The yearly event, which was birthed by Wanle Akinboboye, president, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, as part of the activation of his continent building project through Motherland Beckons, is a dedication to the development and promotion of authenticate African music industry through the identification and grooming into stardom of young African artistes across the various music genres.

Aside from creating a platform for the emergence of raw musical talents, it is also committed to discovering young talents and skills in the various aspects of music production, ranging from sound production, directing, lighting to other technical aspects with the vision of nurturing and exposing them to the world stage as technical exports from Africa.

Since its debut in 2017, the yearly festival has been held except for last year due to the impact of COVID – 19, which adversely hampered global movement. It has become a reference point in Africa’s music and entertainment scene as it has played host to over 2, 547 young and talented artistes from over 28 countries.

This year’s event, which was in partnership with the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) towards the realisation of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, was headlined by one of Nigeria’s renowned Afrobeat musical stars, Dede Mabiaku, Afrobeat, highlife and jazz music maestro, who is one of the acolytes of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the legendary late king of Afrobeat. He set the stage on fire with his musical vibes and engaging dance gyrations, keeping the audience enthralled.

Young and talented artistes, numbering over 248 from 15 countries took turns to ply their trades throughout the eight days event, giving a good account of themselves and their countries with electrifying performances. Besides individual artiste performances, there were country performances and collaborations by the different artistes, all adding to the entertainment.

It was a total and immersive experience during the festival with the eight days featuring different activities that include: Kegite music, dance, bonfire, different water sports such as kayaking, beach volleyball, jet skiing and sport fishing, football, fashion parade, comedy shows and nightclubbing as well as pool party and swimming.

Also on the bill was a food festival, with a rich display of culinary treats from the six regions of the Africa continent, with the star event being the breakfast buffet on the beach. It was an amazing spectacle to behold the longest breakfast buffet setting, displaying the rich and diverse foods from the six regions of Africa.

Besides the teeming crowd of music enthusiasts, guests and visitors to the resort, the festival attracted special guests including the African Union Economic Cultural and Social Council (AU-ECOSOCC) representative to Nigeria, John Oba Olasukanmi and his team, the Senior Special Assistant to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Culture and Arts, Solomon Sanu Bonu, Special Adviser to Ondo State governor on Entrepreneurship and President of Africa Youth Entrepreneur, Summy Smart Francis and managing director of Baobab Microfinance Bank, Kazeem Olarenwaju.

Some of the countries in attendance include Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Kenya, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Congo, Togo, Niger, Gabon, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea and South Africa.