Avalon Hotel Collection partners Lagos Polo Club on 2023 tournament

The Avalon Hotel Collection, leading Nigerian hospitality company, is joining forces with Lagos Polo Club to host the 2023 edition of the annual polo tournament as the official hospitality brand.

As the official hospitality brand of the tournament, Avalon Hotel Collection; owners of the Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Park Inn by Radisson Victoria Island, Avalon Hotel Offa and Amani Spa Lagos, will cater to the players and guests during the event.

However, the tournament, which is one of the premier polo events in Africa, will feature competitive matches between teams from around the world.

The hotel’s strategic locations in the heart of Ikeja, and Victoria Island makes it the perfect choice for those looking to be close to the action of the tournament and those looking to make it to the airport stress-free respectively.

In addition to food catering, Avalon Hotel Collection will also provide tournament guests with access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness centre, outdoor pool, and multiple dining options at a discounted rate.

“Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all guests have a memorable experience during their stay in Lagos.

“Our commitment to providing a first-class experience for guests aligns perfectly with the goal of hosting a top-notch event for the polo community in Nigeria,” the hotel management said.