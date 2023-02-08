Transcorp Hotels Calabar promises guests peace of mind with Heirs Life cover

Transcorp Hotels Calabar has collaborated with life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), on an affordable add-on life insurance package for guests. With this plan, a variant of its popular Term Assure plan, Heirs Life assures guests of relaxation and peace of mind, confidence that the company will step in to make a payment in the case of critical incidents listed in the policy extracts.

This partnership further intensifies Heirs Life’s effort to democratise insurance, drive financial inclusion, and offer solid financial security to everyone. Available via the Transcorp Hotels Calabar guest reception, guests have the option to include the package as an added benefit to enjoying the premium hospitality services offered in the hotel.

Speaking on the partnership, Niyi Onifade, managing director/CEO of Heirs Life, said, “This partnership is a demonstration of our mandate to bring insurance closer to people. Through our collaboration with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, guests will access affordable, bite-sized life insurance right from the hotel’s premises. We are delighted to partner with Transcorp Hotels Calabar, a brand that aligns with our vision of impacting lives and transforming Africa.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dupe Olusola, managing director/ CEO stressed the commitment of Transcorp Hotels Plc to curating exceptional guest experiences. She said: “This partnership is another way of showing our dedication to the wellbeing of our guests when they visit any of our properties. While we have put everything in place to ensure a perfect stay, we also believe in going the extra mile to provide even more for you”.

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp Group) is the owner of the award-winning Transcorp Hotels Calabar and Transcorp Hilton Abuja. The hospitality brand also owns Aura by Transcorp Hotels, a hospitality platform for booking accommodation (homes or hotels) and experiences.

Since its launch into the insurance sector in June 2021, Heirs Life has continued to provide simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans for Nigerians.

HLA offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses.

Heirs Life is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with a portfolio spread across 24 African countries and four continents.