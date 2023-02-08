Good foundation has been laid for young ICAN professionals – Ganiyu Musa

Ganiyu Musa, group managing director, Cornerstone Insurance Plc said the right foundation has been laid for young professional members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Ganiyu made the remark in his office when the Lagos & District Society of ICAN accompanied by ICAN president, Tijjani Musa paid him a courtesy visit ahead conferment on him patron of the Lagos body.

Ganiyu said ICAN has been at the forefront of engendering professionalism and integrity, and remains the most representative profession at the peak of leadership across the country.

“From its formation in 1965, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has been one of the bastions of professionalism and has been responsible for upholding the integrity and ethical standards of financial reporting in Nigeria.”

“We look forward to the upcoming professionals, and hope they sustain the good legacies, he said.

Tijjani Musa in his remark, as professionals, focus should be on how to impact the society and improve the quality of life of the people.

“We must develop the ability live with people, pact well with integrity, Tijjani said.

Ganiyu Musa giving historical background of his journey in the accounting profession, said, “I started in 1987 when I qualified as a Chartered Accountant. I cut my teeth in the prestigious auditing & consulting firms, Pannell Kerr Forster and later Arthur Andersen & Co. where my exposure to the accounting practice was second to none”.

“I subsequently worked at African Reinsurance Corporation for 19 years, holding key positions, including director of Finance & Accounts/chief financial officer and deputy managing director. Aided by a very competent team, I played a lead role in the creation and initial supervision of the risk management function at African Reinsurance Corporation and supervised the design of the Corporation’s investment guidelines and asset allocation.”

“I later moved to the Private Equity firm, African Capital Alliance and I currently serve as group managing director of Cornerstone Insurance as I approach the twilight of a career that has spanned some 45 years.”