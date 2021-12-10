Alisa Hotel Group woos Nigerian guests, makes Ghana desirable destination

With a growing indigenous brand portfolio, amid fusion of African and global offerings, Ghana hospitality market is positioning for the global guest.

One of the country’s leading indigenous brands is the Alisa Hotels Group, which has over the years proved itself with sustained world class facility and service offerings.

While Alisa looks to global guests, it also recognizes the importance of the African, West Africa market and particularly Nigeria, which is a major source market in West Africa.

Considering that, some executives of the hotel were in Lagos recently to present Alisa offerings to the Nigerian market.

The visit, which was at the backdrop of the just-concluded Akwaaba African Travel Market saw Martekor Quaye, general manager, Alisa Hotels Tema and Esperanza Adjei, sales and marketing manager, Alisa Hotel North Ridge, Ghana, offering reasons the hotels in the group are must-visit, especially during the festive season.

In her presentation, Martekor Quaye, general manager, Alisa Hotels Tema, said the soon-to-open hotel is inviting, amid world class facilities and conveniences any guest will cherish.

When opened in the first quarter of 2022, the new hotel, according to Quaye, will offer 24 superior rooms, 20 deluxe rooms, 2 executive rooms, 2 ebony suites, and 2 meridian suites.

Other facilities include; a hair salon, executive lounge, pharmacy shop, VIP treatment rooms, manicure and pedicure centre, among others.

Speaking further, she said that the new Alisa Hotel is about 8km from the Tema harbor, close to the oil refinery, Tema Golf Course and the Serenity Beach Club.

It will cater for both business and leisure guests with complementary wireless internet, a mini bar, in room safe, tea and coffee making facilities, iron and ironing board, a mini bar, smart television, tantalising Atlantic Restaurant and Sky bar.

For Esperanza Adjei, sales and marketing manager, Alisa Hotel North Ridge, the reason to visit the 264-room hotel abounds.

From its flexibility in providing services to suit the customers’ needs to its about 6 km distance from Kotoka International Airport, Accra, which places it in the centre of business activities in Ghana, Adjei said that the hotel is the first choice of guests.

According to Adjei, Alisa Hotel North Ridge, which was established in 1999, has continually enhanced its services and facilities, guaranteeing customer satisfaction.

It also caters to all categories of guests with its 48 standard rooms, 46 superior rooms, 43 junior suites, 6 ebony suites, 6 royal suites, and 2 penthouses.

For corporate organisations looking to hold retreats and seminars, Adjei said that Alisa Hotel North Ridge is the number one conference hotel in Ghana, with about 15 conference halls fitted with state-of-the-art equipment.