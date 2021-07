Nigeria’s equities market which closed flat on Tuesday was able to gain about N8billion on Wednesday, July 14 as investors showed interest in shares of Capital Hotels Plc and other counters. At the close of trading on Wednesday, the shares of Capital Hotels Plc increased most on the Bourse, from N2.40 to N2.64, adding 24kobo…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login