A record three-day rally at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) stopped on Thursday, July 8 as investors moved to take profit on recent gains. Though on a slight note of – 0.08 percent or N18billion, this decline at the Bourse negatively affected this week’s gain which now stood lower at + 0.68 percent while the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login