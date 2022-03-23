A Simple Lie by Biodun Stephen premieres March 25

‘A Simple Lie’, the romantic comedy which is the latest collaboration between Biodun Stephen’s Shutterspeed Projects and David Wade Production, is set to hit the Cinemas in Lagos from 25th of March.

Written and directed by Biodun Stephen, A Simple Lie featured big screen marvels like Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga, and Kachi Nnochiri. The romantic comedy centres on a seemingly cheeky lie told in an unplanned moment that ticks off chain catastrophic events, imbued with a plethora of emotions, to keep viewers captivated and well entertained.

“A Simple Lie is a must see as fans will be thoroughly entertained by the hilarious rants from Instagram drama queen, Kie Kie Adeaga, deft performance of Bisola Aiyeola and impeccable delivery of all the casts. This is certainly one to watch over and over again,” said Stephen.

Stephen opined that true to the enthusiasm expressed by Nollywood admirers and replete in the social media traction ‘A Simple Lie’ has generated since announced, has again justified her accolades in film making which saw her movies gross over N250 million in cinema ticket sales in 2021 with Breaded Life, Aki and Pawpaw and Progressive Tailors Club.

“The story was inspired by my friends and imagination and embellishment followed. A friend of mine, Ronke passed on five years ago from cancer and I thought about the relationship we had and we decided to work and twist things,” said Stephen, stating that the chemistry between the five main characters was considered.

She state further that work on the screenplay was done in 2020, while the movie was filmed in July 2021, and hoped ‘A Simple Lie’ make it big at the box office, “The big lesson I want people to take away from this is that a lie we consider small and harmless can cause damages and leads to chaos,” Stephen stated.

Emmanuel Ikubese, one of the cast, said, ‘A Simple Lie’ is one of the most exciting films out of Nigeria. According to him, the calibre of actors, the director who has eyes for great storytelling and everything makes this movie interesting.

“I played the role of an amazing family man with some craziness. As the movie implies, A Simple Lie, but how simple is the lie? We have the impression that there is a white lie and there is a black lie, and if it’s a white lie, then it’s not so bad. In this film, we can see that a simple lie could be very damaging and could lead to a life-changing for the worse. Let’s watch out for a simple lie,” said Ikubese, who played the role of Azeem in ‘A Simple Lie’.