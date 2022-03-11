MTV Shuga series premieres on Netflix Africa, features top movie stars across the continent

Netflix has announced that the MTV Shuga full library is now available for streaming on their digital platform. The pan-African series initially launched in Kenya, and has since expanded into Nigeria, South Africa and Cote D’Ivoire. The show’s success includes 2 seasons in Kenya, 4 in Nigeria, 2 in South Africa and 2 in Cote D’Ivoire; all of which are now available on Netflix.

MTV Shuga is a multiplatform edutainment campaign initiative from the MTV Staying Alive Foundation that has integrated pop culture, trending music and youthful storytelling to positively impact and change behaviors of young people for over a decade. A 2017 study by the World Bank proved that viewers of the television drama were twice as likely to test for HIV – while the show’s storylines, touching on HIV prevention, gender-based violence, safe sex and more, have educated a growing fanbase across the world since the show debuted in Kenya in 2009.

“We are thrilled that Netflix is taking the full MTV Shuga series. Not only does it give the Netflix audience the chance to see some of the biggest actors across the continent – including Lupita Nyong’o and Thuso Mbedu – starring in several MTV Shuga series; but it also allows us to reach a brand new and wide audience with our proven behavior changing content for the continent’s youth”, said Georgia Arnold, Executive Director at MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, at Paramount.

Fan favourites and star power across the series include familiar Pan African talent from Kenya: Lupita Nyong’o (Ayira), Nick Mutuma (Leo); South Africa: Thuso Mbedu (Ipeleng), Mamarumo Marokane (Dineo), Ayanda Makayi (Sol); Nigeria: Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu), Jemima Osunde (Leila), Timini Egbuson (Tobi); Côte D’Ivoire: Ange Eric N’Guessan (Daniel), Soukeïna Koné (Rubi) and several other notable characters.

Memorable musical artists supporting the series with vibrant music include musicians from Kenya: Madtraxx, P-Unit and Nameless, Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, Vector Tha Viper and Larry Gaaga; South Africa: Nasty C, Kwesta and NdunaRoyal; Côte D’Ivoire: Zeynab, Serge Beynaud and Big Tyger.

“MTV Shuga continues its commitment to contribute to improving and inspiring behavioural change at the grass-roots level by reflecting authentic social issues impacting young Africans through storytelling. We welcome the partnership with Netflix and we believe we will collectively work together to build stronger communities and encourage deep and meaningful conversations amongst the youth”, says Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager of Paramount.