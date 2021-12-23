A look at Ogidi Studios, Africa’s most equipped audio/video studio changing narratives on production

A few years ago when Temple Company started, it promised to offer world-class platforms where creativity meets genius, amid showcasing Africa to the world, empowering African talents and changing the narrative by doing so.

Today, it has grown to a full-service creative powerhouse, which is spearheading the movement that is African excellence.

More importantly, it has taken up the task of filling the creative and entertainment infrastructure and skills gap in Nigeria and Africa with the establishment of Ogidi Studios, a world-class audiovisual recording facility located at #24 Ogidi Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Credit goes to Idris Olorunnimbe, founder/Group CEO, Temple Company, who has envisioned the project with a goal to provide infrastructure, know-how, imagination and talent required to bring creative vision to life, no matter what it looks like. For him, “Ogidi Studios is putting global spotlights on African creatives.”

Ogidi Studios is worth visiting to see for oneself, what Olorunnimbe and his team are doing and the great feats they have achieved since the inception of the studio.

Starting from the location, the very reserved and quiet Lekki Phase 1 is very appropriate, while from the entrance one feels the quality inside the sound-proof studio. It hosts audio and video production sections, which can both accommodate multiple projects simultaneously without interference. The audio section includes both rehearsals and recording studios with both analog and digital facilities sound-proofed with the latest acoustics technology.

As expected, Ogidi Studios is the first studio in sub-Saharan Africa and among the few in the world to take possession of what some call the Rolls Royce of sound recording, NeveGenesys Black console which is complemented with Augspurger speakers using analog technology integrated into the studio environment and the digital audio workstations.

As well, the video production facilities are world class. They include standard green rooms with adjunct tastefully furnished spaces such as dressing, saloon and waiting rooms. To complete the facilities are three-bedroom lodging apartments with exquisite interiors and finishing suitable for cast and crew, which can also be used as location.

The studio is also equipped with an animation studio, green room, dance rehearsal studio, changing rooms, saloon among others.

It has hosted activities such as live rehearsals, recordings and events for known and lesser-known acts such as Tiwa Savage, Teni, PSquare, Burna Boy, Zlatan Ibile, Bisola Aiyeola, UK-based act Eddie Kadi to mention but few. With its Ogidi Mondays, designated for tour visits and engagements with industry professionals, it has played host to government officials, captains of industry and international partners. Ogidi has also produced live events for international partners such as Global Citizens Live and YouTube.

According to Ron Jones, an electronics engineer and home automation expert, as well as founder, Infinite Technology Global, who executed the project for Temple Company, with Ogidi Studios, Nigeria now operates on the same level of sound and video technology with global players. He was supported by Jason Cropper of Vintage Kings Pro Audio Upfitter, an audio specialist and founding member of Grammy award-winning Rock band Weezer.

The studio truly allows for the execution of audio and video contents from conception to completion. It offers all conveniences including accommodation for talents on video and audio recordings and other forms of productions.

With that in place, music artistes, producers and other creative talents are offered every convenience to refine and make their creativity glow the more.

Of course, there is high emphasis on human capital, amid professionals who have managed the studio profitably, maintaining and producing some of the most incredible audio and video productions out of Africa in recent time.

Also, Introducing The Kujus, ShootYourShot, The Monarch Experience, among many other successfully creative works speak volumes of the quality production Ogidi Studios is bringing to the table.

Matilda Ogunleye, head of studio, Ogidi Studios, is most excited that Africans, can for once, beat their chest for a world class production facility that even foreign production companies attest to its high quality of production.

“From the conception of the idea to the production of a blockbuster movie, enthralling dance, art, stage performance to music on the lips of everyone, Ogidi Studios is the deal. We have many incredible productions to our credit and the world is noticing that already”, Ogunleye said.

She confessed seeing talents walk in naïve and leave with one of the best productions that spotlight Africa across the world. Moreover, the studio has become a rallying point for African creatives to meet, network, conceive ideas and even commence co-productions.