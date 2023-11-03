Four things to know about Fourth Mainland Bridge project

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a 38-kilometre-long bridge project by the Lagos State Government, connecting Lagos Island by way of Langbasa (Lekki) and Baiyeku (Ikorodu) across the Lagos Lagoon to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.

The bridge is expected to be the second longest in Africa, featuring three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5-kilometre Lagoon Bridge, and an eco-friendly environment.

Here are six things to know about the Fourth Mainland Bridge:

It is a public-private partnership (PPP) project

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a project of Lagos State Government and a group of private investors led by the Chinese construction company CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium.

The project will involve the construction and operation of a new 37-km-long tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 km/h, as well as the development of adjacent real estate.

The Lagos State Government announced on December 29, 2022 that CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium had been selected as the preferred bidder for the project.

Cost of the bridge

The fourth mainland bridge is estimated to cost $2.5 billion.

The project was proposed in 2006 and a sum of $2.2 billion was earmarked for it in the 2017 Lagos State budget.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, on Tuesday secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for an investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos infrastructure.

The governor signed the partnership deal with the two banks at the second Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.

“It was a significant moment in Guyana at the Africaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023 as we’ve secured a partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and Access Bank for a massive investment of $1.352 billion in Lagos,” he said.

Delivery of the bridge

The Lagos State government has picked 2027 to deliver its long-proposed Fourth Mainland, after settling for CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the project.

Distance of the fourth bridge

The Fourth Mainland bridge is a 2 x 4 lane carriageway cross-sectional road with permission for BRT Lane and future road construction. According to the Lagos State Government, the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The bridge will connect the mainland and island parts of Nigeria’s former capital city and economic hub. It is going to be the fourth of such infrastructure, as it is proposed to complement the existing Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges.

It is also expected to span about 37 kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traversing the North West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.