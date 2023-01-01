$2.5bn Fourth Mainland Bridge for completion 2027 – LASG

The Lagos State government has picked 2027 to deliver its long proposed Fourth Mainland, after settling for CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the project.

The bridge which will connect the mainland and island parts of Nigeria’s former capital city and economic hub is projected to be completed at the cost of $2.5billion. It is going to be the fourth of such infrastructure, as it is proposed to complement the existing Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges.

Ope George and Aramide Adeyoye, special advisers to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on public-private partnerships (PPP), and works/ infrastructure, respectively, said at the weekend that the turning of sod for the project would be done in the first quarter of 2023.

The PPP office had on Thursday, December 29, 2022 announced Messrs CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the bridge.

Eight roads– Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos would be aligned with the Fourth Bridge, which would be constructed through a PPP arrangement and tolled for two years.

According to George, the project will entail the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometre per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates.

He added that the bridge, when completed, will become the second longest in Africa with three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5 kilometre lagoon bridge and an eco-friendly environment. It is also expected to span about 37 kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and traverse the northwest towards the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

“You will recall that the Lagos State government commenced a competitive bidding process for the selection of a concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on November 27, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on February 10, 2020 to the 32 eligible applicants and responses were received on April 15, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.” George explained that the bids have now been evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder while Messrs MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA &AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM, also shortlisted as the reserved bidder for the project.

Also speaking, Adeyoye said the bridge will reduce congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges while opening new areas of the city for future developments.

She said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers and others that would be affected by the bridge.

She added that the negative impact of the bridge was minimal compared to the advantages, urging those anxious for the project to be patient and corporate with the contractor during its construction.