Women farmers task Kwara govt on improved budgetary allocation

Kwara State Government has been asked to make specific budgetary provisions for small-holder women farmers in the State’s Fiscal Estimates to improve the agricultural productivity and agribusiness in the State.

Presenting findings and recommendations of the budget committee of the Public Financing of Agriculture (PFA) Project on the State’s 2021 Agriculture Budget Analysis in Ilorin, State PFA Coordinator, Abdulrahman Ayuba, said that there was no provision for women farmers in the 2021 Budget, “even though they produce 75% of the food consumed”.

Abdurrahman, who described women farmers as key stakeholders in the agric sector that should be provided with specific budget line items, said that a budget line for credit should also be provided in the budget to support small-holder farmers, especially women.

Read Also: CFAO Group supports fish farmers in Epe with revolving loan, training

“This budget line could be for the provision of training and support to access existing CBN credit facilities. It is important that women farmers and youth should be granted access to interest-free credit facilities”, he said.