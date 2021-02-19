Kogi govt approves N450m for rual, agriculture project development

Kogi state government has said that plans are in top gear to give several rural roads in the state attention, as the executive council has approved N450 million counterpart funds for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

Daniel Oniel, the state Commissioner for Rural Development disclosed this at a press briefing shortly after the Executive Council meeting in Lokoja, noting that the project would see feeder roads, 503 KM asphalt roads and other projects to connect rural dwellers to the cities and beep upkeep state economy through agriculture.

Earlier in his address, Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for information and Communications, disclosed that council had approved the construction of two Special General Hospitals in Gegu, keep local government area and Ajaokuta local government area of the state.

However, he noted that the health project was to ensure that one of the key thematic areas of the New Direction Agenda was met through improved well being for ordinary citizens of the state, adding that the Flyover Bridge Project being carried out at the popular Ganja junction in the state capital, the government has directed that alternative routes be made available to the people especial those plying within the capital.

Read Also: Suspected herdsmen set school ablaze in Kogi

He said: “In that regard, the council has directed the state ministry of works to ensure alternative roads are made available to ameliorate the hardship that could be occasioned by the ongoing project. The directive is to ensure the state capital does not experience gridlock as a result.

“Also, the rehabilitation of the roads in Lokoja is to make the state capital beautiful because it is the nodal city of the country, hence the need to create a good impression about Kogi as motorists ply the roads from all parts of Nigeria”.