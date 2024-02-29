Rice prices rise 98.5% amid paddy scarcity – NBS

The average price of local parboiled rice has surged by 98.47 percent in a year amid paddy scarcity across the country, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

The NBS Selected Food Price Watch report shows that the average price of 1kg local parboiled rice rose to N1,021 in January 2024 from N514 in the same period of 2023.

On month-on-month, the price of local rice rose by 11.31 percent from N917.93 in December 2023 to N1,021.91 in January 2024.

“The state profile analysis in January 2024 reveals that the highest average price of 1kg of rice was recorded in Abuja state at N1,350 while the lowest was recorded in Benue state at N800.64,” the report stated.

A market survey by BusinessDay shows that 50kg of foreign parboiled rice now sells between N77,000 and N85,000, depending on the brand and location, as against N34,000 and N36,000 in the same period last year.

Food which is a major driver of headline inflation has surged by over 100 percent and quickened food inflation to 35.41 percent in January.