ReelFruit, others launch ReelSkill for Agribusiness initiative to train 1000 youths

In a bid to drive agricultural value addition and tackle the country’s high unemployment rate, ReelFruit, Temploy, and Made Culture have partnered to launch the ReelSkills for Agribusiness initiative to train 1000 youths on technical and soft skills required by agribusinesses.

The initiative which is funded by the Netherlands Government under the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE) program is a training and job-matching program designed to equip Senior Secondary Certificate (SSCE) holders and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) between the ages of 18 – 35-years with skills in food safety and processing, digital sales and marketing.

Affiong Williams, founder and chief executive officer, ReelFruit while commenting on the initiative, said, “having realised that the agri-processing sector offers enormous opportunities, we are thrilled to have partnered with Temploy and Made Culture on this initiative that will enable us not only to build potentials but also offers us the opportunity to equip young Nigerians who have the interest to grow this sector.”

“We are committed to building the agri-processing sector and creating opportunities for young people.”

“We believe that we can build and support more entrepreneurs within this sector through this initiative and we are happy to have kicked off this initiative that will transform the processing and manufacturing ecosystem.”

Also speaking, Juyin Benson, chief executive officer, Temploy Nigeria, said her organisation is delighted to be collaborating with ReelFruit and Made Culture build the capacity of young Nigerians.

“We are devoted to recruiting, training and equipping 1000 youths within Lagos and Ogun state over the next three years with digital and technical skills that will prepare them for a career in the Agri-processing sector,” Benson said.

Malaika Toyo, founder & principal director of Made Culture, said that she passionately believes in using small-to-medium enterprises as skills development hubs for youth.

“In our quest to tackle Nigeria’s unemployment crisis, we hope to articulate the needs of the labour market to inform how we can provide lifelong learning skills that will improve the lives of young Nigerians.”

The first batch of trainees will be selected based on their availability, qualification as an OND or SSCE holder, and their desire to begin a career in the agri-processing sector, have officially been trained and are keen on embarking on the job-matching and a lifelong career in agri-processing.

Interested applicants can apply as the application for the next cohort is ongoing, click bit.ly/joinreelskills2b to apply or visit https://temploy.ng/reelskills/ for more information.