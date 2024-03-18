Psaltry International offers scholarship scheme for children of cassava farmers

Psaltry International Company Limited, an agro-processing company that refines cassava into high quality food grade starch for consumer products has inaugurated a special committee on its 2024 scholarship scheme for children of farmers in Iseyin Local Government and Ibarapa area, Oyo state.

The standing committee headed by Saheed Alaran, former chairman of Iseyin local government, with its members who are seasoned teachers like Prince Femi Olalere, Ademola Wasiu and Alhazan Abiodun among others whose assignment include collation of scholarship application forms, screening of forms and conduct of eligibility test for applicants.

Yemisi Iranloye, founder and managing director of Psaltry International Company Limited, explained how the programme was set up to facilitate easy access for indigent children of cassava farmers to acquire higher education and fulfill their dreams of becoming managers of businesses and employers of labour.

She added that the scholarship scheme covers courses in natural sciences like medicine, social sciences, law and other management courses, with the opportunity for the beneficiaries to acquire skill through holiday jobs, seminars and mentorship during their academic breaks.

Iranloye asserted, “Although our farmers have been promoted to a level that they appreciate with the partnership they have with us, they have been able to send their children to primary and secondary schools, but they lack the capacity to give especially the female children and the male children that are brilliant the opportunity to have higher education.

This is a proactive measure to give the children of our farmers, especially the female, the leverage to aspire to get to managerial positions of our company through higher education.’’ The work of the committee set up today will help us achieve this.

Iranloye also highlighted that the foundation will reach out to the Oyo State Ministry of Education and all the State-owned higher institutions of learning to make the process of admission and monitoring of beneficiaries possible.

Saheed Alaran, the committee chairman saluted the resilience of the company to add positive values to the lives of its farmers, citing the electrification of over fifteen communities close to the factory and integration of cassava farmers with high quality farming inputs that have benefited them to have more yield per hectare.

He pledged the commitment of the committee to work round the clock to help achieve the aims and objectives of the foundation, so as to contribute their quota to the development of the society.