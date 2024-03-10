Carrot business booms in Plateau as farmers, sellers reap benefits

…100 kilogram now N32,000

Plateau State, known for its fertile soil and favorable climatic conditions, has become the epicenter of a flourishing carrot industry in Nigeria.

Over the past few years, the carrot business has experienced a significant boom, transforming the agricultural landscape of the state and bringing newfound prosperity to farmers and sellers alike.

For farmers like Yusuf Ibrahim, who has been cultivating carrots for over a decade, the recent surge in demand has been nothing short of a game-changer.

Read also: Advantages of food fortification with vitamins and minerals

“I have never seen anything like this before. The demand for carrots has skyrocketed, and I am struggling to keep up with orders,” Ibrahim exclaimed, his face beaming with satisfaction.

The reasons behind the sudden surge in demand are manifold. With increasing health consciousness among consumers, coupled with a growing preference for organic and locally sourced produce, carrots have emerged as a popular choice for many.

Additionally, the rise of urbanisation has led to a greater demand for convenience foods, with carrots being a versatile ingredient in a wide range of dishes.

“I used to sell a few kilograms of carrots each week, but now I can barely keep up with the demand. People are realizing the nutritional benefits of carrots and are incorporating them into their daily diet,” said Fatima Ahmed, a local vegetable seller, as she arranged a fresh batch of vibrant orange carrots on her display stand.

In a notable shift at the Farin Gada vegetable market in Jos North local government, Aliyu Aminu, a prominent carrot vendor, told BusinessDay that recently there was a substantial price adjustment for his 100-kilogram bag of carrots.

He said Just five months prior, “these bags were available for purchase at the rate of 24,000 naira. However, Aminu has now disclosed that the same quantity will be sold for 32,000 naira, marking a significant increase in cost. He confirmed that he sell almost ten bags on daily basis as against two to three bags previously.

The decision to raise prices could stem from various factors affecting carrot production and distribution within and outside the state.

This sudden escalation in carrot prices could have far-reaching implications for both consumers and businesses operating within the market. Households that rely on carrots as a dietary staple may find their purchasing power diminished, potentially necessitating adjustments to their food budgets.

Similarly, restaurants, vendors, and other food-related businesses incorporating carrots into their products may face heightened production costs, potentially leading to alterations in menu offerings or pricing strategies.

The influx of tourists to Plateau State has also contributed to the surge in demand for carrots. With its picturesque landscapes and cool climate, the state has become a popular destination for holidaymakers seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Many tourists are drawn to the local markets, where they can purchase fresh produce directly from the farmers.

“The tourists love our carrots. They say they’ve never tasted anything so fresh and flavorful. It’s great for business,” remarked Ibrahim, as he loaded crates of carrots onto a truck bound for the bustling markets in Jos, the state capital.

Despite the booming business, challenges persist for farmers and sellers in the carrot industry. Erratic weather patterns, pest infestations, and transportation bottlenecks can all impact crop yields and profitability.

However, many farmers have adopted innovative techniques and practices to mitigate these challenges.

“We have invested in drip irrigation systems and pest-resistant varieties of carrots to ensure a steady supply throughout the year. It’s a significant upfront investment, but it pays off in the long run,” explained Ibrahim, as he inspected rows of carrot seedlings in his sprawling farm.

The government has also played a crucial role in supporting the carrot industry. Through various agricultural initiatives and subsidies, policymakers have incentivized farmers to expand their carrot production and improve their farming practices. Additionally, investments in infrastructure development have helped to streamline the transportation of carrots from farms to markets.

In anticipation of the upcoming farming season, the Plateau state government has announced plans to enhance support for carrot farmers across the state. Building on existing efforts, officials revealed intentions to scale up interventions aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and commercialization.

Speaking with BusinessDay, the Plateau state commissioner for Agriculture and natural resources, Ishaku Bugama emphasized, “We are providing fertilizers for them. Now we are planning bigger for them for the upcoming season.” This declaration underscores a commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector and ensuring farmers have access to essential resources”.

In addition to the provision of fertilizers, Ishaku outlined forthcoming initiatives geared towards carrot farmers. “Very soon, we will be rolling out general interventions. We will provide seeds and agrochemicals for carrot farmers, these measures are designed to equip farmers with the necessary inputs to optimize their yield and enhance crop quality”

Moreover, as part of the broader agricultural development strategy, the government disclosed plans to establish crop zones in the Plateau state. These zones are envisioned to serve as focal points for commercial production, attracting investment and facilitating economies of scale. By creating conducive environments for agriculture, authorities aim to stimulate growth in the sector and promote sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

The announcement of expanded support comes at a critical juncture, as stakeholders seek to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities within the agricultural landscape. With the upcoming season on the horizon, farmers can anticipate a more comprehensive framework of assistance aimed at driving productivity and prosperity in the carrot farming sector.

“The government’s support has been instrumental in our success. We now have better access to markets, and our profits have increased significantly,” said Ahmed, expressing her gratitude for the government’s efforts.

As the carrot business continues to thrive in Plateau State, stakeholders are optimistic about the future. With a growing population and increasing awareness about the importance of healthy eating, the demand for carrots is expected to remain strong in the years to come.

“We are confident that the carrot industry will continue to flourish, providing sustainable livelihoods for farmers and sellers alike. Plateau State has truly become the carrot capital of Nigeria,” Ibrahim declared proudly, a sentiment echoed by many in the local community.

The booming carrot business in Plateau State is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of its farmers and sellers.

Through hard work, dedication, and support from both the government and consumers, they have transformed a humble vegetable into a thriving industry that contributes to the economic growth and well-being of the plateau and Nigeria at large. The future of the carrot industry shines bright with promise and possibility.