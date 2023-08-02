Olam reinstates commitment to support Kwara, Oyo cashew farmers

Olam Food Ingredients (Ofi), a cashew company in Kwara has reinstated commitment to continuous improvement of wellbeing of cashew farmers and partner communities.

Rajeesh Neelanjeri, the general manager of Ofi, who spoke at the Annual Cashew Farmers Meeting organized by the company in Ilorin explained that farmers are backbone of agricultural sector.

The meeting, which had in attendance 15 cashew farmers’ groups, drawn across communities in Kwara and Oyo States, had sensitization activities on improving production and harvesting practices.

Neelanjeri added that the organization always put best of its efforts to provide support to farmers.

He noted that measures by the company towards economic growth include; training of farmers on Good Agriculture practices (GAP), providing pre-season finance, distribution of farming equipment, social and community programmes etc.

He added that philosophy of the organization development centres around five main pillars such as prosperous farmers, thriving communities, sustainable choices, climate positive and regenerating the living world.

“We want to partner our stakeholders with a sense of responsibility and leave positive impact through our activities”, he said.

Also speaking, Kabiru Mohammed, the Director of Agric, Kwara Ministry of Agriculture, spoke on “Improvement in Cashew Farming System in Nigeria”.

Mohammed who was represented by Amole Nathaniel, the director of the Nigeria Produce and Inspection Service, Kwara Ministry of Agriculture stated that improved cashew production can only be achieved through implementation of modern cashew cultivation practices.

“Cashew is a commodity crop of international recognition and it is important in foreign exchange earnings. It has turned out to be an oil well given to us by divinity. But this can only be achieved through implementation of modern cashew cultivation.

“Thus, there’s need to move from subsistence to mechanized farming system most especially where there is vast land usage”, he said.

He commended the company for participatory efforts in Rural Agrarian Infrastructural Development programmes, saying that the efforts had encouraged betterments of the people and cashew industry at large.

“I also believe that the annual cashew farmers meeting has in all facet to enhance our cashew farmer production at all levels and their wellbeing,” he said.