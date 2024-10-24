Egoras distributes N45,000/50kg rice to alleviate food price crisis

Egoras, a Nigerian startup, has launched a charitable initiative to alleviate the rising cost of food affecting households across the country.

The company has already distributed over 1,000 bags of its locally produced Ella Parboiled Rice in Abuja and recently expanded distribution to Port Harcourt, with plans to begin in Lagos soon.

The initiative, which began on October 12, 2024, is part of Egoras’ broader social impact strategy. The rice, which is typically sold at N110,000 per 50kg bag due to inflationary pressures, is being offered at a reduced price of N45,000 as part of the company’s charity drive.

According to the company, all purchases were made through the its Telegram mini app, Egomartbot, providing a seamless platform for customers to order.

Ugoji Harry, CEO of Egoras, highlighted the initiative’s importance, stating, “The current economic situation has pushed many families into extreme financial strain. Offering this rice at less than half its usual market price is our way of giving back and supporting those most in need.”

With inflation rates exceeding 30 percent, staple food items like rice have seen dramatic price hikes, making it difficult for many Nigerian families to meet their nutritional needs. To prevent potential exploitation by resellers, Egoras has implemented a one-bag-per-customer policy.

“This effort, though small, will hopefully provide relief to those most affected by the rising cost of living,” Harry added. As Nigeria continues to grapple with economic instability, Egoras’ efforts offer much-needed support to families struggling with soaring food prices.

Harry acknowledged the broader context of food insecurity and economic instability in Nigeria, stating, “We believe that this effort, while small, will provide some relief to those most in need. Every bag of rice sold at this price is helping a family get through these tough times.”

As Nigeria continues to face the challenges of inflation and rising food prices, Egoras’ Ella Parboiled Rice initiative aims to bridge the gap between supply and affordability, offering hope and sustenance to families in need.

