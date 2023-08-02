Agri-tech firm appoints Jide Adedeji, Kiette Tucker as independent non-executive directors

AgroEknor, an impact driven agri-tech business focused on optimizing the Nigerian agricultural value chain for increased export earnings, has announced the appointment of Jide Adedeji and Kiette Tucker as non-executive directors.

With their extensive expertise and vision, Adedeji and Tucker bring a wealth of knowledge to AgroEknor as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

Jide Adedeji is the pioneer chief executive officer of Teragro, the agribusiness subsidiary of The Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Transcorp.

During his tenure, Adedeji successfully established Nigeria’s first commercial juice concentrate factory and business, revolutionizing the agribusiness landscape in the country.

His technical knowledge and strategic acumen solidified his reputation as a turnaround expert, and his experience in supplying juice concentrates to the Coca-Cola Company in Nigeria has positioned him as an industry leader, poised to drive AgroEknor’s growth and success.

Read also: WACOT, BUK sign MoU on sesame farmers academy

Kiette Tucker, the executive vice president of Factor[e] ventures, joins AgroEknor with a track record of supporting innovative solutions in emerging markets. At Factor[e], Tucker spearheaded efforts to drive sustainable energy, agriculture, mobility, and water solutions, focusing on the speed and scale of implementation.

Prior to her current role, Tucker served as the growth countries unit senior director for Acre one, where she successfully led the One Acre Fund portfolio in new markets, achieving remarkable milestones. Her leadership was instrumental in reaching over one million farmers, planting 12 million trees, and establishing multiple sustainable business units.

The addition of Adedeji and Tucker to AgroEknor’s Board of Directors marks an important milestone for the company. Their combined expertise and industry experience is expected to enhance the strategic direction and strengthen the company’s position as a global player in agri-tech.

As AgroEknor continues to expand its operations and explore new markets, the Board is confident that Adedeji and Kiette Tucker will contribute significantly to the company’s growth trajectory and long-term success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jide Adedeji and Kiette Tucker to AgroEknor’s Board of Directors,” saysTimi Oke, CEO of AgroEknor.

“Their proven leadership and deep understanding of the agribusiness landscape will be invaluable as we strive to drive innovation, maximize our global reach, and continue to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers worldwide.”

AgroEknor looks forward to leveraging the expertise of Jide Adedeji and Kiette Tucker as the company builds upon its successes and ventures into new horizons.