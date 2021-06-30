Nolla Fresh & Frozen Foods enters Nigeria’s retail market

In a bid to increase consumers’ access to quality and healthy foods, Nolla Fresh and Frozen Foods, a new retailer of meats, fruits, and vegetables have made an entry into the Nigerian retail market.

The brand takes off with two subsidiaries, Eatwell Retail and Freshbone Grill with an array of choice products sourced with a high premium on the best quality standards.

Their products include beef, lamb, and pork, diverse poultry items such as chicken, duck, quail, and a wide selection of seafood to include fish, crabs, calamari, and octopus.

Speaking at the launch, Ibiwunmi Akinnola, executive director, Nolla Fresh and Frozen Foods disclosed that consumers now have more convenient access to a wide variety that includes lean meats through multiple sales channels such as in-store, online, www.eatwellretail.ng and social media pages, @eatwellretailng on all platforms.

“For us, this beautiful journey started 25 years ago with Sea Garden, our seafood business but after years of sabbatical, we are back to serve our direct and indirect consumers in wholesale and retail with the best service they can find around. Our motto; where healthy meets delicious is not just a cliché,” she said in a statement.

“We combine advisory with innovation to help consumers arrive at their best choice. Our staffs at every section know the health benefits of each item,” she further said.

“Nolla Fresh and Frozen Foods is a part of Nolla Holdings which has Nolla Agri Foods under the same umbrella,” she added.

She stated that the business has embarked on animal husbandry and cultivating fruits and vegetables on 2,000 hectares of land in Ondo as part of its backward integration project.

“We want it to be as organic as possible. We came prepared to change the game in the industry impacting positively on everyone along the food chain,” she said.

“We also offer semi-processed items like burger patties, meatballs, sausages, pre-marinated kebabs are also offered alongside ready-to-eat foods such as juices, salads, and snacks,” she noted

She said that the firm’s lean meat and superfoods are highly recommended for health-conscious Nigerians and it is supported by its in-house food advisory staff.

Also speaking, Oluwafemi Sowande the general manager noted that the organisation has a robust system of operations and its products are well preserved.

“To make our service more accessible, we have a premium customer service system where people can place their order from the comfort of their homes and we will be able to deliver to them,” Sowande said.

“This comes with benefits such as referral bonuses and loyalty points,” he added.