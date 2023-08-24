High cost limiting farmers’ adoption of precision agriculture – Report

Precision agriculture is proving to be a game changer in the global agricultural landscape, and despite this its adoption has remained low among farmers in Africa’s biggest economy, said a new report.

The report by Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited attributed farmers’ low adoption of precision agriculture in Nigeria is owing to the high cost of the technology that has made it unaffordable to millions of farmers in the country and poor awareness among others.

“Despite the many benefits of precision agriculture, the uptake of these technologies in Nigeria has been slow. One of the main challenges is the high cost of precision farming technologies, which can be prohibitive for small-scale farmers,” the report said.

The report called for affordable and tailored precision farming technology for smallholder farmers to accelerate adoption in the country and across the African continent.

Precision agriculture is an approach to farm management that uses information technology to ensure that crops and soil receive what they need for optimum health and productivity.

It allows farmers to make data-driven decisions while implementing sustainable practices that preserve natural resources.

Read also: Ebonyi approves 13,000 fertiliser bags for farmers

Another setback to the practice of precision agriculture in the country identified by the report is a lack of awareness and inadequate understanding of the technology among farmers and other stakeholders across the value chains.

“There are concerns about the availability of skilled personnel to operate and maintain the equipment,” said the report.

According to the report, however, concerted efforts are required to overcome these challenges and unlock the full potential of precision agriculture in Nigeria’s farming.

“More significant investment in extension services and training programs is crucial to raise awareness and educate farmers about the benefits of precision agriculture.”

The report stated that with the adoption of modern techniques, such as precision farming, sustainable practices, and advanced technology, Nigerian farmers can significantly increase their yields and produce higher-quality commodities that fit the specifications of a ready processing industry or market

Read also: Farmers urge FG to partner stakeholders on food security plan