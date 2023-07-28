Ebonyi approves 13,000 fertiliser bags for farmers

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the procurement and distribution of 13,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the state to curb food insecurity.

Jude Chikadibia Okpor, the commissioner for information and state orientation, told journalists on Thursday during a press briefing.

He said, “The executive council received a report on the commencement of fertiliser production by the Ebonyi State Fertiliser and Chemical Company in accordance with the directive of the last exco meeting and consequently approved the procurement and distribution of 13,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the state”.

The commissioner said that the governor also approved the construction and rehabilitation of eight roads in some parts of the state that have been in despicable conditions.

He listed the roads as 41km road from Obubara Junction to Oferekpe and 19km from Obvudechi – Iziogo road, 31. 827km Oferekpe- Agbaja road, 12.81km Ishieke Odomoke Ekebiligwe – Isophu – Nworie road, 1.3km Ebonyi Agro Dealers Market road Onuebonyi. Ogboenyi road off Ndibe beach road, Afikpo, Itara-Akanu Ibiam-Oyoyo-Erei Road and Alo street to Unity Square road.

He said all the roads would be constructed and rehabilitated with concrete pavements.

He said that the executive council also approved an upward review of the monthly subvention to Ebonyi State University, (EBSU) from N150m to N200m in retrospect.

“The council also approved the release of N300m earlier promised by the immediate past administration to the university. Holistically, the total sum of N700m will be released to Ebonyi State University as directed by exco.”

“The Ebonyi State Executive Council approved the construction of a befitting duplex for each of the traditional rulers presently holding sway in their respective communities across the state in fulfilment of the campaign promise of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru,” he added.